Pam Grier Says She Has Orgasms That Last '3 Whole Days!'
Pam Grier Reveals She Has 'Better' Sex At 76 Than She Did In Her 30s, Says Orgasms Last For '3 Whole Days!'
Can an orgasm really last three days? According to actress Pam Grier, the answer is yes, at least in her experience. During a May 13 appearance on Wiser Than Me with host Julia Louis-Dreyfus, the legendary Foxy Brown star opened up about aging, sexuality, and why she still feels youthful at the ripe age of 76.
“Yes, I do, because when you’re young, you can have three, four, five orgasms in an hour,” Grier said, according to Page Six. “But when you get my age, you have one orgasm, it’ll last three days.”
Julia Louis-Dreyfus was stunned by the claim.
“What are you talking about?” she asked. “Like, what are you doing down there to get a three-day orgasm? I need details.”
Laughing, Grier replied, “You don’t have to do anything, but when it happens, I just wanna tell you, you just be prepared.”
Grier doubled down on the statement, adding, “It’s gonna be three whole days.”
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She joked that if she’d experienced that kind of pleasure earlier in life, things may have turned out differently romantically.
“If I could have had that when I was younger, I would have had a better life and better boyfriends, OK?” she quipped.
Can you really have an orgasm that lasts for three days?
While Grier described the experience humorously, medical experts note that a true orgasm lasting continuously for several days is not considered a normal physiological response. However, there is a rare condition known as Persistent Genital Arousal Disorder (PGAD), which can cause ongoing and unwanted sensations of genital arousal without sexual desire or stimulation, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Symptoms may include throbbing, tingling, or pressure that can persist for hours, days, or even weeks, and orgasm often does not relieve the condition. PGAD is considered distressing and can significantly affect mental health and quality of life.
The iconic actress also made it clear she isn’t overly concerned with getting older, or even keeping track of her exact age. Though Grier turns 77 on May 26, she admitted she doesn’t focus much on the number.
“I don’t know, nor do I care,” she said while chatting with Julia Louis-Dreyfus on the Wiser Than Me podcast. “If I wake up breathing, I’m gonna have a good day.”
This isn’t the first time Grier has spoken about her sex life.
Over the years, Grier has been linked to several high-profile relationships, including former Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, comedian Freddie Prinze, and comedy icon Richard Pryor. This isn’t the first time that she’s spoken openly about her sex life.
In August 2025, Grier revealed on the Allison Interviews podcast that she was dating a mystery man she described as her “cosmic” partner. She also candidly admitted she was “horny as f—k” when discussing her sex life.
“You hear about when people find their person, that it’s a warm, fuzzy feeling,” she said. “I can’t believe it happened now, when I’ve got things to do. Don’t mess up my plans!”
What do you think of Pam Grier’s comment on Wiser Than Me? Thoughts?
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Pam Grier Reveals She Has 'Better' Sex At 76 Than She Did In Her 30s, Says Orgasms Last For '3 Whole Days!' was originally published on madamenoire.com