'Foxy Brown' Blessings: 76-Year-Old Pam Grier Says She Has 'Coffy' Climaxes That Last '3 Whole Days'

Source: Michael Tullberg / Getty

Sheesh, Sheba Baby!

Blaxploitation bombshell Pam Grier is enjoying some Foxy Brown blessings later in life. At 76 years old, the legendary actress recently revealed that she can Coffy climax for “3 whole days” at a time.

According to PEOPLE, cinema’s first female action star appeared on an episode of Wiser Than Me with Julia Louis-Dreyfus, where the conversation began innocently enough with Julia Louis-Dreyfus asking the Jackie Brown star whether she still feels young. What followed, however, was likely far beyond anything the production team expected.





“Well, yes, I do. Because when you’re young, you can have three, four, five orgasms in an hour,” Grier said. “But when you get my age, you have one orgasm. It’ll last three days.”

Three. Days?! Even though she’s a “whole lotta woman”–that’s a LOT for anybody.

A visibly shaken Louis-Dreyfus did what any reasonable human being would do in that situation: immediately ask for more information.

”What are you talking about? Like, what are you doing down there to get a three-day orgasm? I need details,” said Louis-Dreyfus.

Grier insisted there was nothing special involved, saying,

“You don’t have to do anything, but when it happens, I just want to tell you: you just be prepared. It’s going to be three whole days.”

When pressed further about whether there was a technique or method involved, PEOPLE reports that Grier shut that line of questioning down swiftly. She said she believes it is simply a gift that comes with age, which is either the most encouraging thing we have ever heard about getting older or the most unfair, depending entirely on where you are in life right now.

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And then she delivered the line that sent the entire internet into a full spiral. Grier laughed and added,

“If I could have had that when I was younger, I would have had a better life and better boyfriends, OK?”

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

As Parade noted, this is not the first time Grier has been refreshingly candid about her personal life in her seventies. Back in August 2025, she described herself as “horny as f**k” while revealing she was in a “cosmic” relationship with an unnamed man. She mentioned this on the Allison Interviews podcast.

“I can’t believe it happened now, when I’ve got things to do. Don’t mess up my plans!” And in 2018, she told Page Six orgasms last longer as she’s gotten older and added that some are so intense, “her teeth hurt.” “When you’re younger your orgasms are quicker and you can have [them] more frequently, but as you get older they last longer,” she said. “I think the longest one I’ve had was hours and it made my teeth hurt. I’ll never do that again. It was painful! I thought they were gonna have to use a defibrillator,” she added. So this is very much on brand for a woman who has simply never had any interest in performing modesty for anybody’s comfort.

Grier also shared that she has been learning pole dancing and is hoping to collaborate with Cardi B in the future. She previously stated on Watch What Happens Live,

“I really wanted to work with her, and it could be in maybe two years at the theater because I’m now learning how to pole dance and it’s taken a minute, but it’s a lot of fun.”

Pam Grier has been giving her all to entertainment since the 1970s. At 76, she is out here living so fully and so freely that the only appropriate response is to take notes and try to keep up. Three-day orgasms, a cosmic relationship, pole dancing lessons, and a Cardi B collab in the pipeline. Some people retire. Pam Grier simply refuses.

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'Foxy Brown' Blessings: 76-Year-Old Pam Grier Says She Has 'Coffy' Climaxes That Last '3 Whole Days' was originally published on bossip.com