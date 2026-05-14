Kash Patel Throws A Temper Tantrum During Senate Hearing Questioning

Source: Win McNamee / Getty

FBI Director Kash Patel has apparently not learned much from now-former U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, who seemed to think throwing a tantrum, being performatively belligerent and crashing out before Congress would save her job, which it did not.

During a budget hearing on Tuesday, Patel was grilled by Democratic lawmakers about several allegations reportedly made by numerous colleagues and subordinates of his regarding his allegedly erratic behavior, unexplained absences, excessive drinking, and accusations that he forced subordinates to take polygraph exams and made false statements to Congress.

Patel, of course, was unhappy about these lines of questioning, and he handled his discontent the same way President Donald Trump and every prominent member of his administration does: by throwing a toddler-like temper tantrum and slinging around infantile insults rather than answering questions with any semblance of substance.

The problem is that, even by comically low MAGA standards, Patel just doesn’t have the charisma to pull it off.

“I will not be tarnished by baseless allegations and fraudulent statements from the media,” Patel told Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) after Van Hollen confronted him about a recent article in the Atlantic magazine, titled “The FBI Director is MIA,” which cited about two dozen anonymous sources, who claimed he drinks excessively, is often “away or unreachable, delaying time-sensitive decisions needed to advance investigations,” and that he’s “deeply concerned that his job is in jeopardy” to the point where it’s causing him to become increasingly paranoid and bizarre, among other allegations. Patel filed a $250 million defamation lawsuit over the story, despite being unsuccessful in suing his way out of similar allegations recently made by a former FBI official.

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Anyway, Patel appeared to get really upset over being asked questions he had to know he was going to be asked, because, again, like the rest, he thinks getting visibly big mad and relying heavily on deflection and whataboutism translates to plausible innocence. For some reason he thought bringing up Van Hollen’s meeting with Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the man Trump tried to deport illegally after spreading absurd, bigoted lies about him being an MS-13 gang member, while proving in the most secondhand embarrassment-inducing way possible that he doesn’t understand how Photoshop works.

From the New York Times:

The director went on to accuse Mr. Van Hollen of inappropriate drinking, pointing to a visit the senator made to El Salvador last April to meet Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia, an immigrant the Trump administration mistakenly sent from Maryland to a high-security foreign prison. “The only person that was slinging margaritas in El Salvador on the taxpayer dollar with a convicted gang-banging rapist was you,” Mr. Patel charged. Photographs from the meeting taken by the Salvadoran government show what appear to be mixed drinks on the table where Mr. Van Hollen and Mr. Abrego Garcia met. Mr. Van Hollen has long said that government officials placed the drinks there to make Mr. Abrego Garcia’s life as a prisoner look less punishing. Mr. Patel’s accusation also mischaracterized Mr. Abrego Garcia, who has never been convicted of a sex crime or of being part of a gang. He briefly had a restraining order against him. Mr. Van Hollen shook his head at the F.B.I. director’s claims. “You don’t know what you’re talking about,” the senator said.

Patel, desperate for a clapback and a leg to stand on, also appeared to accuse Van Hollen of running up a $7,000 bar tab for what appeared to actually be a catered event, while responding to Van Hollen’s inquiry about his lying to Congress.

Nah, seriously — Patel might as well have let Aziz Ansari stand in for him for this congressional hearing.

Patel tried to double down on his absurd “I know you are, but what am I” strategy later on X, posting a screenshot of an itemized expedited disclosure attributed to Van Hollen, which he clearly didn’t read thoroughly.

And, of course, nobody bought it.

Yeah — Kashyap just doesn’t have it, man. He’s a swaggerless dork who Forrest Gumped his way into a top FBI position because the Trump administration is essentially DEI for MAGA morons, who are experienced at dry-humping Trump’s leg, but not at the positions they’ve been appointed to.

Sad.

SEE ALSO:

Kash Patel Lawuit Against Former FBI Agent Dismissed



Kash Patel Has Turned The FBI Into His Girlfriend’s Personal Chauffeur Service



Kash Patel Announces FBI Agents Will Be Trained By UFC Fighters



Kash Patel Files $250M Defamation Suit Against The Atlantic





Kash Patel Throws A Temper Tantrum During Senate Hearing Questioning was originally published on newsone.com