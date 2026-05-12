Athletes as Advocates: NFL Vet Brandon Copeland Is Changing Lives Beyond Football

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Brandon Copeland always played for more than the game. The former NFL linebacker made it his mission to get kids on the turf, helping realize their full potential through the game of football. That’s the vision he had for Beyond the Basics Foundation, which Copeland founded with his wife Taylor. Since launching in 2018, BTB has delivered initiatives that uplift and empower underserved communities across the country—inspiring young people to excel in sport and in life.

Every summer, BTB brings it to the field. From Baltimore to Houston, the foundation’s signature football camp welcomes young athletes who are ready to level up, free of charge. Led by experienced coaches and mentors, the camp goes beyond drills. It’s a space for confidence-building and real conversations about life beyond the game.

Going Beyond the Basics

At its core, Beyond the Basics is about bringing positive change to underserved communities. Through free programming and mentorship, Copeland’s foundation empowers young people to grow as athletes and individuals—building confidence, financial literacy, and a foundation for lifelong success. So far, BTB has impacted more than 8,500 lives across 23 states. And they’re just getting started.

Beyond the Basics has always shown up for the community, especially in times of hardship. When the global pandemic brought the world to a standstill in 2020, they were on the ground delivering groceries to families in need, and meals to entire hospital wings for the healthcare heroes on the frontlines.

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That spirit of giving is at the heart of their yearlong programming. During the holiday season, BTB surprises families with shopping sprees for gifts and groceries, and volunteers at local shelters and community organizations. To date, the foundation has donated more than $1 million to families in need.

From the NFL to Philanthropy

Before becoming the philanthropist and entrepreneur he is today, Copeland established himself as a steady force in the NFL. A Wharton School graduate, he signed with his hometown team the Baltimore Ravens and went on to play for five franchises over a 10-year career—including the Jets, Patriots, and Falcons.

After retiring in 2023, Copeland channeled that same drive off the field. The pro linebacker turned author and financial educator has built a growing portfolio that includes Copeland Media, a financial education and consulting firm, and Athletes.org, the players association for college athletes.

For Copeland, it’s about creating opportunities for kids and families everywhere. Through his foundation, he’s making an impact by showing up, giving back, and building a legacy that reaches far beyond the field.

Athletes as Advocates: NFL Vet Brandon Copeland Is Changing Lives Beyond Football was originally published on cassiuslife.com