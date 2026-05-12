Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: May 12, 2026

Source: Reach Media / Radio One

Sybil Wilkes’ latest “What We Need to Know” segment delivered a tight snapshot of the stories shaping pocketbooks, politics, and community life. In just under two minutes, the update moved from pain at the gas pump to voting rights in Alabama, then to a warning for high earners during tax season, before closing on an uplifting moment in Compton. The result was a roundup that balanced policy, impact, and culture in a way that kept the focus on what matters most to everyday people. a top city for recent college graduates, and a timely tribute to composer William Grant Still Jr.

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Pain at the Pump

One of the lead stories centered on rising fuel costs and a possible response from the Trump administration. Wilkes reported that President Trump and his cabinet are weighing a suspension of the 18-cent federal gas tax as national averages move closer to $5 per gallon. The idea is aimed at offering drivers some relief during a period of sharp increases. But the segment also made clear that even with that reduction, Americans would still be paying far more at the pump. According to the analysis cited, gas prices would remain 35 percent higher than they were at the start of the war in Iran, underscoring that any tax pause may ease pressure but would not fully solve the broader price surge.Black voters have a meaningful chance to influence more than one congressional district in Alabama.

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