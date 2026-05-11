Victoria Lang’s Arrest Video Released, Daniel Wilson Indicted
Texas Police Brutality: Victoria Lang’s Arrest Video Released, Ex-Officer Daniel Wilson Indicted
- Video shows officers using excessive force, including restraining a suspect by the neck
- Former officer indicted, another resigned, but community demands justice
- Police chief acknowledges wrongdoing, promises to rebuild trust with the public
It’s not every day that we see police officers and law enforcement held to account via the criminal justice system, so we definitely won’t ignore the days when they are.
Newly released body camera video in the arrest of 19-year-old Victoria Lang has sparked public outrage and renewed calls for police accountability in Wichita Falls, Texas, according to NEWS 6. The footage, released more than nine months after Lang’s August 2025 arrest, shows overly aggressive officers forcibly removing her from a McDonald’s restroom, dragging her across a parking lot by her ankles, and restraining her while placing her into a patrol vehicle.
According to city records, police were originally called to the restaurant after staff reported that Lang was refusing to leave the restroom. Officers said she would not identify herself or provide ID, leading to her arrest for interference with public duties. The situation escalated further when police accused her of resisting arrest.
The video appears to support long-standing concerns raised by community advocates who argued that the officers used unnecessary force. At one point in the video, one of the officers used a “figure four” wrestling-style leg restraint on Lang, and in another, an officer appears to place his hand on her neck.
Warning. The following video may be disturbing.
Community advocate Crystal Washington condemned the officers’ actions and said the footage confirms what many residents have felt for years. Citizens and activists have maintained their call for criminal charges against the officers involved.
“To drag someone in broad daylight in front of other people at a McDonald’s where there are windows, and everybody can see, and you’re not uncomfortable with that tells me a lot about those two people,” Washington said.
The case has already resulted in major fallout inside the Wichita Falls Police Department. Former officer Daniel Wilson was fired and later indicted, however, officials have not confirmed the specific charges. Another officer involved, Douglas Gulley, resigned from the department but avoided criminal indictment.
Wichita city officials released a letter to the public recently to address Daniel’s indictment and how they plan to move forward.
Interim Chief Bates said, “The actions alleged in this case are not reflective of the values of the Wichita Falls Police Department or the men and women who serve this community every day. Our focus remains on building on the work we’ve already started, supporting our officers as we strengthen trust with the community to ensure the department moves forward stronger than before.”
Anything less than this former officer being convicted and spending some time behind bars is unacceptable. We’ll be watching to see how this case progresses.
Texas Police Brutality: Victoria Lang’s Arrest Video Released, Ex-Officer Daniel Wilson Indicted was originally published on bossip.com