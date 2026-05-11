‘It’s Not Baby Mama Day’ Unserious Sperminator Nick Cannon Spends Mother’s Day With His Mom, 'Wild Style' Disses DDG With Halle Bailey Dig

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Despite being Hollywood’s fertile turbanator, Nick Cannon kept things low-key for Mother’s Day this year, despite having 12 children with six different women. During an appearance on The TMZ Podcast, the Wild ‘N Out host who’s known not to take himself too seriously, shared that he planned to spend the holiday honoring his own mother, Beth Gardner, since it wasn’t “baby mama’s day.”

“I’m spending time with my mother,” Nick, 45, shared during the episode.

On May 10, Cannon shared a heartfelt Instagram photo of himself embracing his mother while the two smiled for the camera. In the background, a childhood photo of Nick standing beside Beth added an extra sentimental touch, highlighting their close bond.

He also posted another image alongside the caption:

“I would pick my Mother to be my Mother again and again in every lifetime.”

Still, Cannon explained that he always makes sure his children’s mothers feel appreciated on the special day. The comedian, who shares children with Mariah Carey, Brittany Bell, Abby De La Rosa, Bre Tiesi, LaNisha Cole, and Alyssa Scott, said he helps his kids choose thoughtful presents for their moms.

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“I appreciate them, but they get stuff from the kids,” Nick explained. “I try to make whatever the gift is custom [and] that the kids are a part of it, but it’s always nice. They’re not gonna get the same thing because they ain’t got the same kids.”

Although Mother’s Day tends to be smooth sailing for Cannon, he admitted that Valentine’s Day is a much more complicated occasion for him.

“Everybody always talks about, ‘Oh, man, Mother’s Day must be crazy for you.’ It’s not really Mother’s Day that’s crazy. It’s Valentine’s Day,” he shared with the hosts of The TMZ Podcast. “Ironically, it is Father’s Day because all the kids want to [spend time with me]. But Mother’s Day, I spend it with my mama or my grandma.”

Before Mother’s Day, Nick Cannon traded some playful but harsh jabs with DDG on the Wild ‘N Out Live Tour.

Just one day before Mother’s Day, on May 9, Cannon brought the energy to his Wild ‘N Out Live Tour stop at the United Theatre on Broadway in Los Angeles, as part of the annual Netflix Is A Joke Fest. During the show’s signature Wild Style rap battle segment, Nick and fellow entertainer DDG exchanged playful but sharp jokes about their personal lives and baby mama drama.

DDG kicked things off with a brutal punchline, saying:

“Nick doing this show to pay child support. But he really should wild ‘n abort,” he said.

Cannon laughed off the joke before firing back with a reference to DDG’s ex, Halle Bailey.

“Talk about my kids, yeah, that’s fine. But at least my baby mama lets me see mine.” The dig was in reference to the Twitch streamer’s contentious custody battle with Bailey in 2025.

DDG later continued the roast with more jokes aimed at Cannon’s age and his growing family, though he later clarified that everything was strictly for entertainment.

“Nick, I don’t think you should wild ‘n abort. Chat GPT told me to say that sh*t. And I don’t think none of your baby mamas is whores. I don’t even know his baby mamas…I didn’t mean it.”

Cannon later reassured fans that there were no hard feelings between the two entertainers.

“Wild Style gets WILD and last night was a prime example! But best believe it’s all love at the end of the day and @ddg is my guy💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾,” the actor and comedian wrote on Instagram Saturday, May 10. This was a full weekend for Nick Cannon. RELATED CONTENT: Selling Silliness: Bre Tiesi Insists She’s ‘Always Number 1’ Among Nick Cannon’s Brigade Of Baby Mamas

‘It’s Not Baby Mama Day’ Unserious Sperminator Nick Cannon Spends Mother’s Day With His Mom, 'Wild Style' Disses DDG With Halle Bailey Dig was originally published on bossip.com