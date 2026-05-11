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Today’s Cloism: Traditional Moms vs Moms of the Culture

Today's Cloism is about the love of Mom and the parenting styles from back in the day through today. Check out this interesting read. Feel free to chime in.

Published on May 11, 2026

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Today’s Cloism is about saluting all Moms and their parenting styles. I grew up with a traditionalist Mom and my daughter is growing up with me as a mixture of traditional and modern era mom. The parenting styles balance out to an extent. Let’s delve in:

Mothers of Yesterday (Traditional)

  • The “Second Shift” Trend: While many moms worked, the “nuclear family” structure often placed the heavy lifting of housework and child-rearing solely on Mom.
  • Respect through Authority: Parenting was largely authoritarian. The “because I said so” model wasn’t about being mean; it was the standard way to build discipline and character.
  • Community as a Safety Net: There was a higher level of “village” parenting. Neighbors and extended family were active participants in keeping kids in line.

Mothers of Today (The Modern Era)

  • The “Mental Load” Struggle: Today’s moms are more likely to be in the workforce than ever before (nearly 72% of moms with children under 18), leading to a massive struggle to balance professional life with “intensive parenting.”
  • The “Friend” Dynamic: Modern parenting has shifted toward authoritative or gentle parenting. This focuses on emotional intelligence and “giving children a voice,” which can sometimes blur the lines between parent and peer.
  • The Digital Burden: Today’s mothers have to navigate “Comparison Culture” on social media and manage their children’s digital lives -stressors that simply didn’t exist 30 years ago.

I’m hopeful you’ve enjoy today’s Cloism. I will be back this week with more lifestyle topics for all families and communities. The Village is back!

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