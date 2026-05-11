Virginia Creates Paid Family and Medical Leave Program

This is a great move for families and economics. Virginia grows with great care of its community. Governor Spanberger says, “Virginia is now the first state in the South to create a paid family and medical leave program. Thanks to this landmark law, millions of Virginians will no longer be forced to give up their paycheck when they welcome a child, or when their loved one faces a serious illness. Leaders in the General Assembly have worked for close to a decade to pass this landmark legislation, and I congratulate them on their relentless effort as we take this historic step forward for workers and families across Virginia.”

Governor Spanberger will sign a new law that establishes a paid family and medical leave program in Virginia. The governor will be joined by other state lawmakers and invited guests at a ceremony this afternoon in Richmond. The General Assembly passed bills establishing the program earlier this year, and approved them again last month with amendments suggested by the governor. Spanberger says the new law is a win for Virginia families and will help state businesses by letting them offer better benefits to employees. Small businesses you will benefit too.

Contributions start April 1, 2028 and benefits will go into effect on December 1, 2028.