Chaka Khan Aims to Fix Madness With Comeback Single ‘Chakzilla’

Legendary singer and songwriter Chaka Khan is back with a new pop single.

Seven years after her last album, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer has released a new song on Friday, May 8, called Chakzilla. The song was co-written by pop musician Sia, who also sings background vocals on the track.

“When I was a kid, I really liked the Godzilla movies,” Khan told PEOPLE in an interview. “When we came up with [‘Chakzilla’] as a title, lots of things just ran through my head and made a lot of sense.”

The 73-year-old singer expressed that Chakzilla is trying to “help a lot of people having a really hard time in the world today” and that the character embodies parts of herself.

The song has a funky, pop feel with Khan’s vocals blending seamlessly with the high-beat tempo and her catchy hook “I’m a giant.”

Sia is also working with Khan on her upcoming album, also titled Chakzilla, that will come out in September.

This project comes after Khan was honored with the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction in 2025 and the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2026.

You can watch the music video for Chakzilla below.