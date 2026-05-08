Richmond’s next big artist could be YOU. Radio One Richmond is officially calling on local talent to submit their music for the Black Music Month Collective, a special June spotlight celebrating rising Black artists across the city.



The movement is all about supporting the culture, amplifying local voices, and showing love to the artists helping shape Richmond’s music scene right now. If you’ve been waiting for your shot to get heard, this is it. Submissions are open now through May 15, 2026.



SUBMIT YOUR ENTRY IN THE FORM BELOW

Richmond Got Next: Local Artists Wanted For Black Music Month was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com