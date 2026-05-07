15 Celebrities Hit Hardest By Instagram’s 2026 Bot Purge

Source:

You may want to run and check your updated follower count on IG.

Instagram’s latest cleanup of bots and inactive accounts reportedly caused major follower drops across the popular social media platform.

Several celebrities, influencers, athletes, and creators saw millions of followers disappear in a flash as IG targeted suspicious and inactive accounts. According to reports from Yahoo Creators and viral social media posts tracking the changes, the platform’s massive sweep sparked widespread conversation online.

Some users praised the move for improving authenticity, while others questioned how many celebrity followings were inflated before the purge began.

Love 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM? Get more! Join the 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Editor’s Note: Exact follower-loss totals tied to Instagram’s 2026 bot purge vary across reports and social media tracking posts. The figures below reflect estimated drops reported by multiple outlets covering the platform’s cleanup of inactive and suspicious accounts.

These Celebrities Reportedly Lost Millions Of Followers During Instagram’s 2026 Bot Purge

#1. Kylie Jenner

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Estimated follower drop: 14 million to 15 million

Kylie Jenner appears to be the biggest individual celebrity name tied to Instagram’s 2026 purge. Yahoo reported her drop at about 15 million, while Dexerto reported about 14 million.