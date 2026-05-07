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Virginia Senator Lucas’ office in Portsmouth and a nearby cannabis dispensary that she owns were raided by the FBI. Investigators said the raids were tied to an ongoing corruption investigation but did not offer any details. Democratic House Speaker Don Scott and Congressman Bobby Scott issued a statement saying that the public should wait for more details, implying the raid may political retribution by the Trump Administration. A spokesperson for Governor Spanberger said she was aware of the raid but was declining comment in the absence of additional details.

Virginia Senator Louise Lucas represents the 18th District, which covers parts of the City of Chesapeake and most of the City of Portsmouth. She has actively represented the area since 1992 and is currently the President Pro Tempore, Chair of Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee.