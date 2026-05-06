Ted Turner, CNN Founder and Media Pioneer, Dies at 87

Source: Najlah Feanny / Getty

Ted Turner, the visionary media mogul and philanthropist who forever changed the landscape of television news, passed away on May 6, 2026, at the age of 87. His death was confirmed by Turner Enterprises in a statement.

Born in Ohio and later based in Atlanta, Turner was a trailblazer in the media industry, earning the nickname “The Mouth of the South” for his bold and outspoken nature. He is best known for founding CNN, the world’s first 24-hour news network, which launched on June 1, 1980. This groundbreaking concept revolutionized how news was delivered, providing real-time global coverage and turning viewers into instant witnesses to history.

Turner’s influence extended far beyond CNN. He built a media empire that included the first cable superstation, TBS, as well as popular channels like TNT and Cartoon Network. He also owned professional sports teams, including the Atlanta Braves, and was an accomplished yachtsman.

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A passionate philanthropist and environmentalist, Turner founded the United Nations Foundation and was a leading advocate for nuclear disarmament. He also played a pivotal role in reintroducing bison to the American West and created the “Captain Planet” cartoon to educate children about environmental conservation.

In 1991, Turner was named Time magazine’s Man of the Year for his transformative impact on global media. Reflecting on his career, he often referred to CNN as the “greatest achievement” of his life.

Despite selling his networks to Time Warner and stepping away from the business, Turner remained a towering figure in media and philanthropy. In 2018, he revealed his battle with Lewy body dementia, a progressive brain disorder, and faced health challenges in his later years.

Turner is survived by his five children, 14 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. His legacy as a media pioneer and advocate for global change will continue to inspire generations.

Ted Turner, CNN Founder and Media Pioneer, Dies at 87 was originally published on majicatl.com