Indy Natives Babyface and Chase Infiniti Take Over the 2026 Met Gala

Source: Babyface & Chase Infiniti Shine at the 2026 Met Gala The 2026 Met Gala brought together the biggest names in music, film, and culture for a night where fashion truly became art. And representing Black excellence in two different eras were none other than R&B legend Babyface and rising star Chase Infiniti.

A Night Where Culture Meets Couture Held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, this year’s theme, “Fashion Is Art,” pushed celebrities to treat the red carpet like a canvas. The result was one of the most visually creative Met Galas in recent memory, blending music, storytelling, and high fashion into one unforgettable night.

Chase Infiniti Makes a Statement Debut All eyes were on Chase Infiniti as she made her Met Gala debut and immediately stamped herself as one to watch. Wearing a custom Thom Browne gown inspired by the iconic Venus de Milo statue, her look featured over 1.5 million sequins layered in hundreds of colors to mimic brushstrokes. Love 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM? Get more! Join the 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. The moment was more than just fashion. It was artistry. It was intention. And it signaled the arrival of a new generation of Black creatives redefining what red carpet presence looks like.

Babyface Brings Timeless Energy While newer stars turned heads, Babyface reminded everyone why legends never go out of style. Known for shaping the sound of R&B for decades, his presence at the Met Gala and its after-parties added a layer of legacy to the night. Spotted among major names at exclusive events following the gala, Babyface was part of a powerful mix of artists, actors, and tastemakers celebrating culture, creativity, and connection.