Tia & Jasmin Criss Set To Graduate From HBCU With Top Honors

Tia and Jasmin, once unsure, achieved top honors through hard work and discipline instilled by their parents.

Source: Photo via CBS News Philadelphia / Tia and Jasmin Criss

Congratulations are well deserved for twin sisters Tia and Jasmin Criss, seniors at Cheyney University, who are preparing to graduate as valedictorian and salutatorian, according to CBS News.

“It’s sort of surreal,” said Tia Criss, who is three minutes older than her sister. “We weren’t trying to achieve valedictorian or salutatorian — it just sort of happened that way.”

Jasmin shared a similar reaction, explaining that both were “shocked” when they learned they would graduate from Cheyney University, the nation’s oldest HBCU, with top honors.

“We didn’t know we were top contenders,” she added.

The sisters will graduate on May 9, with Tia earning valedictorian and Jasmin as the salutatorian.

Tia and Jasmin Criss thanked their parents for teaching them the power of discipline.

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Tia and Jasmin previously attended Philadelphia High School for Girls and say their parents instilled in them the discipline to strive for excellence.

While they both enjoy tennis and badminton, their success is equally rooted in a genuine kindness that’s easy to recognize.

“Tia and I weren’t sure of ourselves — weren’t sure we could do it,” Jasmin said. “I was happy they took a chance and saw potential in me.”

University leaders have praised the twins’ achievements.

“This is the product of working hard,” said Dr. Lakiyah Chambers, Associate Dean of Students. “Dedication. Determination. Perseverance. You see that in the Criss twins. It is an amazing story.”

Looking ahead, Tia plans to follow her mother into the insurance industry.

“I like the analytical and risk assessment of it,” she said.

Jasmin, on the other hand, is drawn to a more creative path.

“My dream job would be something in marketing or fashion. I know she’s analytical, I’m more creative,” she said.

Their shared journey has been shaped by a spirit of supportive competition.

“Friendly competition. We were always happy for each other,” Jasmin said. “When we found out it was like ‘Dang, she finally won.'”

The sisters also carry the memory of their father, Lynn Chriss III, who passed away in March and whom they believe would be proud of their accomplishments.

What’s next for Tia and Jasmin Criss?

After graduation, both plan to continue their education at West Chester University, where they will begin an MBA program in the fall and fans online can’t wait to see the sisters live out their dreams.

“Congratulations ladies job well done to your parents and to you. Wishing you guys an amazing future,” one supporter penned in the comments section of Cheyney University after the HBCU reposted the twins’ CBS News interview on April 29.

“Congratulations ladies! Proud of you both. 👏🏾🎊 Cheyney University is my Alma Mater,” another commented.

In the comments section, Tia thanked everyone for their messages of support.

“Thanks for the support, everyone! We are so happy to bring this recognition home to the 1st HBCU! Special thanks to CBS and our interviewer, Joe Holden. Congrats, Class of 2026!!” she penned.

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Tia & Jasmin Criss Set To Graduate From HBCU With Top Honors was originally published on newsone.com