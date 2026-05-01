10 Songs You Didn’t Know Victoria Monét Had a Hand In
10 Songs You Didn’t Know Victoria Monét Had a Hand In
- Monét co-wrote hits like 'Thank U, Next' and '7 Rings', helping define Ariana Grande's signature sound.
- Monét's songwriting style is characterized by emotional depth, melodic structures, and positive themes.
- Monét's behind-the-scenes influence has been pivotal in the success of Ariana Grande and other artists.
10 Songs You Didn’t Know Victoria Monét Had a Hand In
When people talk about today’s R&B sound, Victoria Monét is usually mentioned for her smooth vocals, Grammy wins, and standout solo records. But long before the spotlight fully shifted her way, she was building one of the most important behind-the-scenes résumés in modern music.
What makes her story even more interesting is how closely it’s tied to Ariana Grande. Over the years, Monét hasn’t just been a collaborator, she’s been a creative partner, helping shape Ariana’s sound, storytelling, and overall musical direction. From deep cuts to chart-topping singles, their chemistry has produced some of the most recognizable records of the last decade.
So while you may know Victoria Monét now as a star in her own right, there’s a strong chance you’ve been listening to her writing for years, especially if you’ve ever had an Ariana Grande song on repeat.
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Here are 10 songs you probably didn’t know Victoria Monét helped create:
1. “Thank U, Next” – Ariana Grande
One of the biggest breakup anthems of the decade, Monét co-wrote this chart-topping hit, helping craft its honest and reflective tone.
2. “7 Rings” – Ariana Grande
That “I see it, I like it” energy? Victoria helped pen this bold, culture-shifting record that dominated playlists everywhere.
3. “Positions” – Ariana Grande
Monét’s signature smooth writing style is all over this R&B-leaning pop hit that showcased Ariana’s softer side.
4. “34+35” – Ariana Grande
Playful, witty, and a little risqué, this fan-favorite track has Monét’s pen written all over it.
5. “Be Alright” – Ariana Grande
This house-influenced track carries an uplifting message, something Monét consistently brings into her songwriting.
6. “Ice Cream” – BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez
Monét stepped into the global pop space with this sweet, catchy collaboration that blended K-pop and Western pop effortlessly.
7. “You Don’t Know Me” – Ariana Grande
A deep cut for real fans, but Monét helped shape the confident message behind this underrated track.
8. “Let Me Love You” – Ariana Grande ft. Lil Wayne
This radio staple carries that emotional depth and melodic structure Monét is known for.
9. “Monopoly” – Ariana Grande & Victoria Monét
Not just behind the scenes this time, Monét steps into the spotlight on this celebratory track about success and friendship.
10. “Just Like Magic” – Ariana Grande
Manifestation, confidence, and positive energy are all themes Monét brings to this standout album cut.
If you look closely, this list tells a bigger story. Victoria Monét and Ariana Grande have built one of the most impactful artist-writer partnerships in modern pop and R&B. Monét’s pen has helped define Ariana’s biggest eras, from Dangerous Woman to Thank U, Next and beyond.
Now that Victoria Monét is fully stepping into her own spotlight, it’s easier to recognize just how much influence she’s had on the sound of a generation. She didn’t just contribute to hits, she helped shape them.
So the next time you hear one of these songs, just know you’re not just listening to a hit, you’re hearing the blueprint of an artist who’s been running the game behind the scenes for years.
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10 Songs You Didn’t Know Victoria Monét Had a Hand In was originally published on wtlcfm.com