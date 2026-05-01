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10 Songs You Didn’t Know Victoria Monét Had a Hand In

When people talk about today’s R&B sound, Victoria Monét is usually mentioned for her smooth vocals, Grammy wins, and standout solo records. But long before the spotlight fully shifted her way, she was building one of the most important behind-the-scenes résumés in modern music.

What makes her story even more interesting is how closely it’s tied to Ariana Grande. Over the years, Monét hasn’t just been a collaborator, she’s been a creative partner, helping shape Ariana’s sound, storytelling, and overall musical direction. From deep cuts to chart-topping singles, their chemistry has produced some of the most recognizable records of the last decade.

So while you may know Victoria Monét now as a star in her own right, there’s a strong chance you’ve been listening to her writing for years, especially if you’ve ever had an Ariana Grande song on repeat.

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Here are 10 songs you probably didn’t know Victoria Monét helped create: