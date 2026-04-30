BWHM: 'A Long Walk' Into Legacy — 5 Reasons Jill Scott Is Still A Neo-Soul Icon

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Jill Scott’s latest era is the gift that keeps on giving! The acclaimed vocalist dropped a new album in February, after a decade, titled To Whom This May Concern. Scott will also embark on a world tour this summer in support of the album.

To Whom This May Concern is a well-sequenced project where bluesy meets spoken word. Standout tracks like the Go-go-inspired “Lift Me Up” and the ever-so-vulnerable “Pressha” deliver the grown, feel-good vibe fans adore. The new album is the long-awaited follow-up to Scott’s fifth studio album Woman, released in 2015. It debuted in the Top 10 on Billboard’s R&B and independent album charts, respectively.

During the 10-year pause between albums, the iconic singer has graced live stages, including the Who Is Jill Scott? 20th Anniversary Tour. And of course, her songs have been in rotation for years on the radio, playlists, and vinyl collections. From “A Long Walk” to “Golden,” Scott’s music embodies a sandalwood candle on a Sunday evening—it’s a warm musical embrace.

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