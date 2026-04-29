US To Issue Commemorative Passports With Trump's Photo

Source: garrykosoff / Getty

Can you imagine how conservatives would have responded if former Democratic presidents Barack Obama, Joe Biden or Bill Clinton had spent their presidencies proving daily — maybe even hourly — that they were sad, lonely, adoration-starved men, who weren’t above dealing with their record low approval ratings by slapping their names and signatures on everything in an effort to force-feed their imagined legacies on America?

In the last year and a half, President Donald Trump has made a whole campaign out of passive-aggressively begging for a Nobel Peace Prize, while also pretending he doesn’t care about getting one, despite not-so-graciously accepting someone else’s; he has mused about giving himself the Medal of Honor multiple times, despite never having served in the U.S. military; he had his hand-picked Kennedy Center board add his name to a building that doubled as a living memorial to an assassinated president; he introduced “Trump class” military battleships, despite the fact that the U.S. military hasn’t used battleships in 35 years, and he became the first president in U.S. history whose signature will appear on U.S. currency — for no discernable reason whatsoever.

Somehow, none of that is enough; now, the federal government is set to issue commemorative passports with Trump’s photo on them, because — oh, I don’t know — to give U.S. citizens a final reminder of why they’re leaving the country before they hop on that long flight?

From NPR:

The State Department said Tuesday that it is preparing a limited release of commemorative U.S. passports celebrating America’s 250th birthday that feature a picture of President Donald Trump, who would be the first living president to be featured in the travel document. The concept for the special passport, including a rendering of Trump’s stern-looking visage, had been under consideration for months before finally being approved late Monday. Between 25,000 and 30,000 of the new passports will be available to applicants at the Washington, D.C., passport office beginning shortly before July 4.

Again, could any of our most recent Democratic presidents have gotten away with making “America’s” 250th birthday all about themselves like this — especially the Black guy, who couldn’t get away with wearing a tan suit without being called an Islamic terrorist, communist, anti-American, non-American, illegitimate president?

It’s just interesting how MAGA conservatives claim to be the anti-participation trophy party, while cheering on the commander-in-self-gifted-honors, who keeps commemorating himself because he knows no one who isn’t a MAGA hat-wearing sycophant or cultist will do it for him.

It’s also just very, very sad.

SEE ALSO:

The GOP Has Almost Completely Run Out Of Black People



Trump And His Supporters Whine About Violent Political Rhetoric





US To Issue Commemorative Passports With Trump's Photo was originally published on newsone.com