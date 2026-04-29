TRIED IT: The Shark Beauty SilkiPRO Wet-To-Dry Straightener Is A Good Match For 4C Hair

The tool's versatile attachments and rapid drying technology make blow-drying and straightening quicker and more effective.

The wide-tooth comb attachment effectively stretches and dries dense, thick hair textures.

The precision and gentle comb options allow for customizable straightening results.

Source: Tatayana Yomary / other

As a blow-dry natural, I’ve quickly learned the benefits of keeping my dense 4C hair stretched and straight. It helps me avoid fairy knots and breakage while keeping me on track with my hair goals. But maintaining a sleek silk press at home hasn’t always been easy — until I tried the Shark Beauty Silki PRO Straight.



I’m not much of a silk press warrior these days, but whenever I do attempt the style — especially on my own — the results typically last only about a week. Over the years, I’ve tried everything: blow-drying and pressing my hair in separate rooms to prevent premature reversion, investing in quality tools, and experimenting with different techniques. Still, I rarely achieved that silky, flowy finish without the help of a professional stylist. So, once I got acquainted with the Shark Beauty SilkiPRO Straight ($249.99, Ulta.com) I was intrigued.

Inside the innovative tool

The Silki PRO Straight combines the best of both worlds for silk press lovers: a blow-dryer and a flat iron in one device. For anyone who appreciates multifunctional tools — and saving a few coins — this is an obvious win.



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Thanks to its wet-to-dry settings, the styler transforms freshly washed hair into a sleek finish without requiring multiple tools. It features three interchangeable comb attachments: a wide-tooth comb for rough-drying wet hair and stretching strands (especially helpful for thick textures), a gentle comb for straightening with added body and movement, and a precision comb that creates maximum tension for an ultra-sleek finish. Its RapidDry Technology also works like a charm to reduce styling time, helping minimize prolonged heat exposure.

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The blow-dry process

To put the tool to the test, I used it during my usual wash-day routine. Starting with freshly washed, detangled hair separated into sections, I set the device to wet mode with medium heat and medium airflow. After applying a few spritzes of African Pride Olive Oil Miracle Heat Protection Shine Mist ($9.99, Walmart.com), I held each section taut and used the dryer to stretch my roots.



Next, I slid and locked the wide-tooth attachment into place and began rough-drying to further stretch and dry my strands. The comb glided through my hair seamlessly. I initially worried that the teeth might cause pulling at the roots, but the process felt surprisingly smooth and controlled.



Drying my entire head took about 25 minutes with only a few passes per section, which is significantly faster than my usual 40-minute blow-dry session.

The straightening step

By this point in my routine, my arms are typically tired, but the lightweight design made a noticeable difference. I swapped the wide-tooth comb for the precision attachment and worked from the nape of my neck toward the front of my head.

After each pass, my hair felt soft, smooth, and noticeably straighter. The straightening portion took roughly 25 minutes to complete, cutting down my overall styling time considerably.





My final thoughts

I always appreciate it when a brand’s claims actually match the results. The Shark Beauty Silki PRO Straight was a joy to use because it truly cut down my routine. Its RapidDry Technology is among the best I’ve seen with a heat-styling tool. I also love the construction of the wide-tooth comb attachment. For people like me with dense, 4c hair, the combination of long and short teeth simplified the blow-drying process while also stretching my roots.

During straightening, having both gentle and precision comb options added versatility. While I primarily used the precision comb, I occasionally experienced slight snagging. Like any new tool, there is always some trial and error involved, and incorporating both attachments in future sessions will likely provide an even smoother experience.

The size was another standout feature. Although not ultra-compact, it fits comfortably in a standard carry-on suitcase. Its multifunctional design also eliminates the need to pack multiple hot tools, which is a win for folks like myself who tends to overpack.



If you want my advice, add the Shark Beauty SilkiPRO Straight to your tool collection ASAP. Yes, it’s a bit pricey, but it’s a three-in-one tool that makes your styling sessions much easier.

TRIED IT: The Shark Beauty SilkiPRO Wet-To-Dry Straightener Is A Good Match For 4C Hair was originally published on hellobeautiful.com