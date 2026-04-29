New VA Law Will Make Childcare Affordable and Accessible

Parents in Virginia could soon get help with finding affordable childcare. State lawmakers have passed several bills, including HB18/SB3 aimed at making childcare more accessible. The program will provide incentives for employers to contribute to childcare costs by giving tax credits or offering their own options. Governor Spanberger has signed the bill into law, however, funding allocations are still being worked on. The employee childcare assistance program goes into effect July 1, 2026.

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