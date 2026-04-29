Virginia Considers Changes to Divorce Legislation

Virginia is considering changes to divorce legislation. State officials say the General Assembly will evaluate adjustments to the waiting period for no-fault divorce filings. Currently, couples must live separately for one year before filing.

New legislation set to take effect July 1 would allow couples to file for a “bed and board” divorce the same day they begin living separately, even if they remain in the same home.

The discussion comes after the tragic death involving former Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax and his wife earlier this month. Reports indicate the couple was amid a contentious divorce and living in separate rooms in the same house when the incident occurred.

Lawmakers say the proposed change aims to provide clearer legal separation options and potentially reduce conflict during the early stages of divorce.