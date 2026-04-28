Tunnel Walk Tastemakers: Haleon Hits the Field with U.S. Soccer Stars Tyler Adams & Crystal Dunn To Launch 'For the Assist' Campaign

Soccer unites people, and Haleon's campaign honors the collective work behind every goal.

Professional athletes emphasize the value of 'assists,' both on the field and in personal life.

The campaign offers fan experiences, including a limited-edition wellness bag and a VIP match sweepstakes.

Haleon is shifting the spotlight to the moments that make big plays possible.

Source: Shamil Tanna / Shamil Tanna

The health and wellness company behind Sensodyne, Advil, TUMS, and Centrum has partnered with the U.S. Soccer Federation to launch its new “For the Assist” campaign ahead of a major summer for the sport. Instead of focusing on the player who scores, the campaign highlights everything that leads up to that special moment.

At its core, For the Assist is about the behind-the-scenes work. It focuses on preparation, support, and the everyday habits that help people perform at their best. Haleon is drawing a clear line between what happens on the field and how people take care of themselves off of it.

“Soccer has an incredible power to unite people,” said Karina Ong, VP of Marketing at Haleon US. “As America’s passion for the game reaches new heights, For the Assist is our way of celebrating the collective effort behind every goal.”

To bring the idea to life, Haleon teamed up with U.S. Soccer stars Tyler Adams and Crystal Dunn. Both athletes speak to how important the “assist” is, not just in competition, but in their personal lives.

“As a professional athlete, I know that every goal is the result of a team effort,” Adams said in a press release. “It’s the assists, both big and small, that make the win possible.”

Source: Shamil Tanna / Shamil Tanna

Dunn shared a similar perspective, especially as she looks at this next phase of her life.

“Throughout my career, I was on the receiving end of incredible assists,” she said. “Now the concept of an ‘assist’ is even more meaningful. It’s about supporting my family and community, and that starts with taking care of myself.”

The campaign also includes a few extras for fans.

One of the biggest is the limited-edition Tunnel Walk Bag, a cleat-inspired dopp kit designed to hold everyday wellness essentials. The bag was created by New York-based artist Andrea Bergart and takes inspiration from the pre-game tunnel walk. It is meant to blend style with function in a way that reflects the energy of the sport. It will be available exclusively on Amazon starting May 14 for $125 while supplies last.

Haleon is also launching the Assist Soccer Sweepstakes, giving fans the chance to win a VIP trip for four to a U.S. Soccer match. The grand prize includes flights, hotel accommodations, and a special stadium experience. Other prizes include signed jerseys and the Tunnel Walk Bag. The sweepstakes runs through August 31, with winners selected monthly.

Fans can visit HaleonAssist.com/Win to enter. Winners will be selected monthly.

Tunnel Walk Tastemakers: Haleon Hits the Field with U.S. Soccer Stars Tyler Adams & Crystal Dunn To Launch 'For the Assist' Campaign was originally published on bossip.com