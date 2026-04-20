Vogue Called The Afro A 'Cloud Bob' And Black Women Are DONE With The Blatant Cultural Appropriation

Source: AleksandarNakic / Getty Vogue has played in our face once again by dubbing a clear afro a “cloud bob.” The publication recently released a list of summer haircuts under the “cloud bob” moniker that featured an image of Tracee Ellis Ross rocking her signature fro. Threads, X, and TikTok lit up with people furious that the platform was renaming an iconic symbol of Black beauty. The list dropped the style shortly after and was republished as a list of 16 styles. Guess the “cloud bob” wasn’t that really essential this season after all, considering the backlash it brought. RELATED CONTENT: Coco Gauff Defends Appearance In New Ad: ‘My 4C Hair Is Good Enough For A High-Fashion Brand’ Haircare Guru Anthony Dickey Showcases The Evolution Of Natural Hair For Black History Month Not only did they attempt to label the style with a new name, but they also credited a celebrity stylist named Tom Smith with defining the look. Smith issued a statement distancing himself from the controversy on Instagram following the onslaught of hate. Love Culture? Get more! Join the 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. The criticism might have changed the final version of one story, but it didn’t erase the term or the implication that the style was defined by Smith from the platform altogether.

Appropriating The Afro The publication released a beauty story instructing their readers on how to wear a cloud bob in September of 2025. Images of afros accompanied the story. One was a perfectly symmetrical Afro. The word afro does not appear in the story. Its well-documented legacy does not appear in the story. The impact of Tracee’s mom, the legendary Diana Ross, rocking an afro, as a glamour girl, does not appear in the story. Instead, the “cloud bob” is explained like it is something new. Afros don’t need to be redefined at all. They are cemented in our visual identity the way french rolls, rope twists, microbraids, and top knots are. There is no need to invent what exists. You can refer to it or reimagine it, but you can not create the concrete from scratch. It’s already there, whether you decide it’s important to look at it during that season or not. Angela Basset, Colin Kaepernick, Jenifer Lewis, Tabitha Brown, Yaya DaCosta, Solange Knowles and more have rocked afros, not “cloud bobs.” They are apart of Black culture, and that it is important. Anna, and her bob, might be claiming to take a backseat from running the publication, but that hasn’t stopped the colonial energy from thriving. Not every style piece has to be a drawn-out history lesson, but there is a gray area in between wholeheartedly embracing a legacy and completely ignoring its contributions. A sentence or two could set the record straight in these situations. Source: Ines Cobos Jurado / Getty Bigger Than Brief Backlash This isn’t the first time the brand was forced to apologize for cultural appropriation and tone deaf campaigns. There was the time the fro-inspired images of Kendall Jenner that they claimed to represent the Gibson girl in 2018. They decentered plus-size bodies from a video they produced inspired by Hair Spray. People have called them out about culturally insensitive photoshoots for years. This isn’t a blip. It’s built in. There’s pressure on all beauty writers to identify emerging trends. It doesn’t excuse the insensitivity of this magnitude. You can acknowledge a trend without appropriating the tradition that birthed it. Language matters. It is used to dismiss and erase people. This can be done unintentionally, making the need for care with words even more important at a place like Vogue.