'None Of It Is True' — WNBA Star Lexie Brown Shuts Down Cheating Rumors Linking Her to Klay Thompson & Megan Thee Stallion Breakup

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Megan Thee Stallion says she’s taking a “real break” from romance after confirming that her relationship with NBA star Klay Thompson has come to an end following about a year together. As news of the split spread, online speculation quickly pulled WNBA player Lexie Brown into the narrative, with some suggesting she played a role. Brown, however, shut that down on April 27, making it clear she was not involved.

The Seattle Storm point guard addressed the rumors on her Instagram Story, writing:

“I’ve seen what’s being said online, and I want to be clear, none of it is true and I have no involvement in this situation. This week marks the start of an important and exciting new season for me, and my focus is fully on that.”

It’s unclear how Lexie Brown was linked to Thompson, but the basketball star joined the WNBA in 2018 after being drafted as the 9th overall pick by the Connecticut Sun. She was picked up by the Seattle Storm in 2025.

Source: Photo via Lexie Brown’s Instagram Story.

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Her response came two days after Megan Thee Stallion publicly confirmed the breakup in a statement to Page Six. The rapper and Thompson, now with the Dallas Mavericks, reportedly began dating in the summer of 2025.

“I’ve made the decision to end my relationship with Klay. Trust, fidelity and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there’s no real path forward,” Megan told Page Six in a statement on April 25. “I’m taking this time to prioritize myself and move ahead with peace and clarity.”

That same day, the “Hot Girl Summer” artist also alluded to the split on social media, accusing Thompson of infidelity in a series of heated posts.

“Cheating, had me around your whole family playing house… got ‘cold feet,’” she wrote. “Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season. Now you don’t know if you can be ‘monogamous’????”

“B**** I need a REAL break after this one.. bye y’all,” she closed.

RELATED CONTENT: ‘He’s Going To HELL’ — Megan Thee Stallion Savagely Outs ‘Cheating’ Klay Thompson & The Internet Goes Off!

Around the same time, a circulating video posted by the fan account Stallion Stacks and The Tisch on X and Instagram captured the “Savage” rapper becoming emotional onstage as she wrapped a performance as Zidler in Moulin Rouge! The Musical. As the audience cheered and one fan shouted, “We love you!” Megan, born Megan Pete, turned away, appearing to fight back tears.

The “Hotties,” Megan’s dedicated fanbase, quickly poured into the comments section with love and messages of support.

“This just shows how strong she is, I could never. Would’ve called out ASAP,” one fan wrote on X.

Another added, “I hope she knows how much the Hotties love her!! she deserves nothing but good things and something better will come along.”

Things appeared to be going great for Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson just months ago.

Source: Raymond Hall/GC Images / Raymond Hall/GC Images

The breakup comes as a surprise to some fans, given how positive things seemed between the couple just months ago. Back in February, the rapper shared that Thompson had gone all out for her 31st birthday, gifting her a luxury trip and a $200,000 Bentley.

During Thanksgiving weekend, Megan also showcased her cooking skills, preparing a large meal for Thompson and his parents, Mychal and Julie Thompson. The spread earned high praise from Mychal, a former NBA player, who spoke about it during an ESPN LA interview ahead of a Nov. 28 matchup between the Mavericks and the Los Angeles Lakers.

“The Thanksgiving dinner was the best Thanksgiving food I’ve ever eaten,” Mychal told ESPN LA. “Megan Thee Stallion should be Megan Thee Chef. That’s how good the food was. It was unbelievable. She went out of her way to make sure everybody was well-fed.”

The holiday weekend included another personal touch from Thompson, who named his boat after the rapper. In a photo shared to Instagram, Megan was seen relaxing aboard the vessel, dubbed the “S.S. Stallion.”

“West Coastin,” he captioned the post.

As of now, Thompson has not publicly addressed the breakup. But the hotties have flooded the comments section of his most recent post on Instagram and they are big mad at the NBA player and want him to publicly address the split.

“Cheating on Megan thee Stallion? Crazy work…,” wrote one fan of the rapper.

Another added, “Hey we here to jump you.”

RELATED CONTENT: From Shelter To Spoiled! Megan Thee Stallion Rescues Pup Tyger From Kill Shelter — ‘He My Son Now’

'None Of It Is True' — WNBA Star Lexie Brown Shuts Down Cheating Rumors Linking Her to Klay Thompson & Megan Thee Stallion Breakup was originally published on madamenoire.com