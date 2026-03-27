Check Out These Bottles For International Whisk(e)y Day 2026

International Whiskey Day, or should we say Inernational Whisk(e)y Day, is here to celebrate the various spirits from around the world that have captured our attention. For this year, we’re focusing on brands we love and brands we’re getting to know for this year’s International Whiskey Day, ahem, International Whisk(e)y Day roundup. International Whisk(e)y Day’s origins are traced back to the late English beer and whiskey writer, Michael Jackson, and the celebration was founded in honor of Jackson’s life, according to National Day Calendar. From the National Day Calendar website: International Whisk(e)y Day was launched in 2009 during the Whiskey Day Festival in the northern Netherlands. The date of March 27th commemorates the birthday of Michael Jackson, a famous British writer. Jackson has written many influential books about whiskey and beer. Whiskey fans around the world organize and run this fun day. Love Food & Drink? Get more! Join the 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. As I wrote in last year’s roundup, International Whiskey Day, with whiskey being interchangeable with whisky, honors the style of spirit made in Scotland, Canada, and Japan that doesn’t add the “e” in its spelling. In America and Ireland, whiskey is spelled with the “e.” I will admit fully that my knowledge of Scotch whisky is still a learning work in progress, but what I’ve experienced, I’ve enjoyed immensely. I have close friends who are big fans of Japanese whisky, which has allowed me access to their wares and shared appreciation. Canadian whisky is also a far more vast category than anyone would know, and I intend to dive in more. Considering that I live in the United States, American whiskey is something I’m quite familiar with, and many of my daily pours are in this space. However, Irish whiskey is another category I need more time with, but what I’ve been honored to have sampled in my years of doing the Spirit.Ed column, I’ve also seen the light there as well. In this roundup, we have some of my favorite brands such as Ardbeg, Bardstown Bourbon Company, Michter’s Preservation Distillery, The Glenlivet, Wild Turkey, Woodinville Whiskey, and more. For now, pour a dram up this evening for International Whiskey Day, or International Whisky Day, and have an enjoyable time doing so. If you don’t see your brand, I’ve either never tried it, didn’t get a pitch, or a combination of the two. Let’s correct that. As always, sip safely and sip surely. Cheers. — Photo: Getty

Source: Ardbeg Ardbeg Ardbeg is an award-winning Islay single malt Scotch whisky that has become one of my top choices in this category. As I’ve written in this space before, I wasn’t what you would consider a huge Scotch fan, but Ardbeg won me over. In particular, one of their core releases, the TEN. Aged for 10 years, this is a whisky I’d feel proud pouring for a bourbon fan or Scotch newbie. It captures all of what you should expect from Islay whisky. And now, the TEN comes in a cask strength bourbon for you proof hounds out there. Learn more here.

Source: D.L. Chandler Bardstown Bourbon Company I can’t say enough good things about Bardstown Bourbon Company. One, I appreciate the brand’s transparency in working with other producers in Kentucky, a common practice often unknown to the wider public. However, in recent times, they’re making their own juice, in particular, its origin series. Pound for pound, Bardstown Bourbon’s bourbon and whiskey offerings are among the best, and they’re consistently collaborating with other brands for innovative finishes that are coveted among spirits fans. Learn more here.

Source: Crown Royal Crown Royal I’ll level with you, I don’t have a lot of experience with Canadian whisky beyond the tried and true Crown Royal. While I’ve had samples from other brands, Crown Royal, at least here in the States, dominates the category. I’m most familiar with the brand’s signature Deluxe expression, but I’m also a big fan of the Marquis, which is whisky finished in rum barrels. The brand is also in the ultra-aged space with a new 32-year Ultra Rare in its Masters series, and I enjoyed the limited-edition Chocolate from its Flavor series. Learn more here.

Source: Jefferson’s Bourbon Jefferson’s Bourbon Founded in the late 1990s by Trey Zoeller and his dad, Chet, Jefferson’s Bourbon is a brand I’ve gotten to know in my years covering spirit brands. One of my very good school buddies loves Jefferson’s and always has its Ocean expression on hand. Beyond bourbon, Jefferson’s also has rye whiskey, which I’ve yet to try, but I imagine it’ll be just like the well-crafted bourbon offerings. There is also a new premium limited edition, the Marian Mclain, in honor of the founder’s eighth-generation grandmother. Learn more here.

Source: Jim Beam Jim Beam The James B. Bean Distilling Company makes several whiskies I enjoy, but today, we’re focusing on Jim Beam, an accessible part of the company’s portfolio. What I enjoy about Jim Beam is that the whiskey is quality without taxing one’s wallet. Jim Beam Black is one of my go-to sips and will impress even your snobbiest of imbibers, while the Single Barrel expression shows the skill behind the distillers of the brand. Learn more here.

Source: Michter’s Distillery Michter’s Distillery I don’t make the kind of cash to always snag a bottle of Michter’s limited edition 10 and 20-year whiskies, but I’ve had sips of the 10 in bourbon and rye, and I can freely say that I see why the hype is real. I’m currently working on a story about the brand, comparing two of my favorite accessible bottles, the US★1 bourbon and rye. These bottles will exist on most shelves, alongside the equally delicious US★1 American Whiskey and Sour Mash expressions. I say it without an ounce of hyperbole: Michter’s Distillery should own a significant space on your bar cart. Learn more here.

Source: Preservation Distillery Preservation Distillery I was introduced to Preservation Distillery last year via a Charity Barrel event, and I had the pleasure of visiting the production facility in 2025 as well. I don’t know where to tell most folks to start, but if you’re ever in Kentucky, I suggest you get a tour. Now, I’ll be frank, this is premium whiskey with a price tag to match, but I dare say you won’t find better aged whiskey in the free world. They really are making incredible stuff here, especially its Very Old St. Nick lineup of ultra-aged whiskey. I promise you, this is worth seeking out. Stay tuned for a deeper review this year. Learn more here.

Source: The Glenlivet The Glenlivet The Glenlivet is a Speyside single malt Scotch whisky that has notched several awards in spirits competitions for good reason. Earlier this week, I had a dram of its Caribbean Reserve, which features whisky finished in former rum casks and imparts some sweet flavor. I’ve also sipped the brand’s 12 and 15-year expressions, both excellent pours on their own. What I love about The Glenlivet is that the core releases are made for sipping or mixing, including serving as a strong base for a riff on the Old Fashioned or the Coco Lime Smash pictured above.



Learn more here.

Source: Wild Turkey Wild Turkey I’m not trying to name drop here, but esteemed whiskey writer Frank Dobbins has long championed Wild Turkey’s core offerings, especially its 101 and Rare Breed expressions, as some of the best bang-for-your-buck whiskey on the market. I actually have a bottle of Rare Breed on my shelf now that I’m eyeing for an evening pour. I’ve had the brand’s premium Triumph and it’s as good as billed. One of these days, I’ll get my hands on the good stuff, but 101 and Rare Breed haven’t let me down yet. Learn more here.