Buffalo Trace Distillery Unveils New John G. Carlisle Cafe

Buffalo Trace Distillery, one of Kentucky’s darlings in the world of bourbon and American whiskey, will soon expand its offerings on the grounds. The famed distillery will hold a grand opening for the John G. Carlisle Cafe, housed inside the Elmer T. Lee Clubhouse venue.

Buffalo Trace Distillery announced on Tuesday (May 21) that the John G. Carlisle will have its official grand opening next month. This announcement comes nearly one year after the acclaimed, award-winning distillery suffered flooding and damaged much of the grounds.

The John G. Carlisle Cafe will be focused on lunchtime meals and hospitality, with the 4,900-square-foot cafe able to host 70 guests. The menu includes made-to-order sandwiches, salads, the famed Kentucky Hot Brown, and meals featuring Buffalo Trace-inspired items, such as bourbon bacon and bourbon-infused fudge topping, in its dessert case.

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Drinks made with varying Buffalo Trace Distillery products will also be on offer, such as a Buffalo Trace Old Fashioned and a Traveller Whiskey Lucky Penny, among others.

The John G. Carlisle Cafe will also stand as a symbol of historical record, as artifacts connected to Buffalo Trace will be on display.

“For years, guests have asked for a dedicated place to enjoy a meal while spending the day with us,” said Tyler Adams, General Manager, Buffalo Trace Distillery. “The John G. Carlisle Cafe is a meaningful addition to the Distillery experience, opening this historic space to the public for the first time and inviting visitors to slow down, settle in, and fully immerse themselves in the atmosphere that makes Buffalo Trace so special.”

Adams added, “As we introduce the John G. Carlisle Cafe, our team is committed to delivering a terrific experience,” said Adams. “We encourage guests to plan extra time for their next visit and thank them for their patience as we welcome visitors into the space for the first time.”

Beginning on May 11, the grand opening date for the John G. Carlisle Cafe, a three-week lineup of daily activations will take place at the distillery in connection with the venue’s unveiling.

Below is what is on schedule:

· Monday (5/11, 5/18, 5/25): Kick off the week with Free Meal Mondays, complimentary for the first 100 guests (meal vouchers provided upon check-in).

· Tuesday (5/12, 5/19, 5/26): Explore Buffalo Trace Distillery history with From the Archives – an open house event from noon–2pm with Lead Archivist Nick Laracuente, featuring John G. Carlisle Cafe historical highlights and a curated archives display on the second floor of the Elmer T. Lee Clubhouse.

· Wednesday (5/13, 5/20, 5/27): Enjoy Whiskey Wednesdays with complimentary samples of a new, soon-to-be-announced release served all day. Bottles will also be available for purchase in the Buffalo Trace Distillery Gift Shop (limited quantities available).

· Thursday (5/14, 5/21, 5/28): Connect with the Distillery’s craftsmen through Meet the Masters – a limited, one hour meet and greet opportunity happening inside the John G. Carlisle Cafe.

· 5/14: Harlen Wheatley – Buffalo Trace Distillery Master Distiller

· 5/21: Danny Kahn – Master Distiller & Distillation/Aging Operations Director

o 5/28: Drew Mayville – Buffalo Trace Distillery Master Blender

· Friday (5/15, 5/22, 5/29): Savor Freddie Fridays featuring complimentary Freddie’s Old-Fashioned Soda products available in the John G. Carlisle Cafe, plus special appearances by Global Brand Ambassador Freddie Johnson.

· Saturday (5/16, 5/23, 5/30): Experience Sippin’ Saturday featuring seasonal, limited-time cocktails in the Carlisle Cafe from noon-2pm, plus a Buffalo Trace Bourbon-infused Rebecca Ruth’s chocolate pairing.

· Sunday (5/17, 5/24, 5/31): Delight in Grain & Glass featuring complimentary breakfast bites from 11am-noon, including complimentary tastings of Colonel E.H. Taylor, Jr. Four Grain.

The John G. Carlisle Cafe opens May 11, 2026. Hours of operation are Monday-Sunday from 11am – 3pm. For more information about the Carlisle Cafe and the lineup of daily offerings, please visit buffalotracedistillery.com/visit-us/cafe.

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Photo: Buffalo Trace Distillery/Sazerac

Buffalo Trace Distillery Unveils New John G. Carlisle Cafe was originally published on cassiuslife.com