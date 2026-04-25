Michael Jackson, Motown and Philly: The Jacksons’ Philadelphia International Era

Source: Mirrorpix / Getty

Michael Jackson’s new biopic, Michael, races through the familiar highlights. It shows Gary, Indiana, the Motown machine, the moonwalk, and the megastar years. As a result, the film feels built for the big screen, full of bright costumes, screaming fans, and landmark performances. Yet if you watch it in Philadelphia, there’s a chapter you can’t ignore. In fact, it’s the moment Michael and his brothers slide into the “Sound of Philadelphia.”

RELATED: How Michael Jackson Changed The Super Bowl Halftime Show Forever

RELATED: B-Side Bangers: Michael Jackson

From Motown to Broad Street

In 1976, the Jackson 5 left Motown, dropped the “5,” and reemerged as The Jacksons on Epic Records. At the same time, that shift quietly opened the door to Philly. Tucked into the new deal was a detail that matters here. Their first two Epic albums, The Jacksons and Goin’ Places, were produced by Kenneth Gamble and Leon Huff. Consequently, they were cut in the same creative orbit as the O’Jays, Harold Melvin & the Blue Notes, and Billy Paul. These records also carried the Philadelphia International logo alongside Epic’s imprint. Therefore, the Jacksons became unlikely ambassadors of Philly soul to a global pop audience.

Gamble & Huff Reintroduce The Jacksons

Gamble and Huff did more than give the group a new sound. Instead, they helped reintroduce them as young men instead of kid stars. “Enjoy Yourself,” the first breakout single of the era, pairs a funky guitar lick and punchy horns with a relaxed, confident Michael. In addition, “Show You the Way to Go” smooths things even further. It wraps his vocal in strings and slows the tempo just enough to feel grown without losing warmth.

Deep Cuts in a Philly Groove

Love Music? Get more! Join the 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The deeper cuts also show how fully the Jacksons stepped into this world. For example, “Living Together” leans on lush arrangements and a message of unity that fits any classic PIR side. On Goin’ Places, the title track then rides a rolling groove that mirrors the group’s real‑life transition. Meanwhile, “Strength of One Man” taps into the label’s tradition of big, emotional ballads. Here, Michael and his brothers stretch into a more mature, soulful space.

So when the movie finally fades to black, Philly’s chapter is still playing in the background. For the fuller story, you simply have to drop the needle in our city.

Must-Have Jacksons songs from the Philadelphia International era that should be in your playlist: