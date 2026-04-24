Drake & Adin Ross Named in Another Illegal Gambling & Racketeering Lawsuit With Stake

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Drake has been hit with another gambling suit courtesy of his partnership with Stake, which also names Adin Ross.

The lawsuit was filed in New Jersey on April 22 and accuses all parties, including DJ Akademiks, of illegal gambling and racketeering.

The plaintiff is Jason Nufio of Roselle, New Jersey, who claims he lost money on Stake and that the online casino violates state gambling regulations. The accusation comes on the heels of New Jersey’s passage of a new law in August 2025 that prohibits anyone statewide from playing in a sweepstakes casino.

And Drake, Ross, and Akademiks are to blame because they’ve “all used their celebrity status to promote Stake while hiding their deals with the platform so they were really financially harmed while gambling.”

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“They have inflicted harm on consumers across the State who have lost real money chasing gambling wins on the Stake platform,” Nufio’s attorneys wrote, adding that Stake “concealed the fact that Drake and Ross faced no genuine financial risk, while ordinary consumers who followed their lead and placed similar wagers stood to lose real money.”

Akademiks is specifically called out for “knowingly and directly [assisting] Drake’s inflation of his streaming numbers through bot networks by publishing and promoting information that he knew to be false” and was paid through Stake’s tipping function.

For his troubles, Nufio wants unspecified damages and is demanding a refund of the money he spent gambling on Stake.

The suit echoes issues raised in other lawsuits in Virginia, New Mexico, and Missouri, where the first filing originated. The paperwork accuses Stake of “promoting illegal online gambling practices “under deeply fraudulent pretenses, and even calls Drake the company’s “unofficial mascot.”

It again accuses Drake and Ross of playing with house money, so “any reported losses are part of a marketing tactic designed to draw attention. Stake’s influencer marketing, especially through Drake and Ross, is directed, among others, at teenagers in Missouri and in other states.”

Ross has been pretty dismissive of the lawsuit, calling it “f-cking bullsh-t,” while Drake appears not to budge, with Stake still being the very first brand mentioned in his Instagram bio.

Drake & Adin Ross Named in Another Illegal Gambling & Racketeering Lawsuit With Stake was originally published on cassiuslife.com