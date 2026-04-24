Trump Issues ‘Shoot And Kill’ Order For Mining Boats In Strait Of Hormuz

Source: Warut Lakam / Getty

Another day, another development that makes President Donald Trump’s claims that the war in Iran would be over within weeks look increasingly unlikely. While Trump indefinitely extended a ceasefire with Iran earlier this week, his order for the U.S. military to “shoot and kill” small Iranian boats deploying mines in the Strait of Hormuz seems to contradict the concept of a ceasefire.

AP reports that Trump confirmed the order on Thursday in a post on Truth Social. “I have ordered the United States Navy to shoot and kill any boat, small boats though they may be … putting mines in the waters of the Strait of Hormuz,” Trump posted, adding that U.S. minesweepers “are clearing the Strait right now.”

“I am hereby ordering that activity to continue, but at a tripled-up level!” he added. The posts came after the U.S. military seized several tankers that were reportedly smuggling Iranian oil.

Love Politics? Get more! Join the 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The Strait of Hormuz has become one of the prominent focal points of the ongoing conflict in Iran. Before Trump decided to bomb Iran for dubious reasons, 20% of the world’s oil supply was shipped through the Strait of Hormuz. The rampant bombings at the start of the Iran war made it unsafe for oil ships to go through the Strait. Even after a ceasefire was declared, there were concerns that Iran had placed mines in the Strait of Hormuz. While ships passed through the Strait of Hormuz free of charge before the war, Iran has proposed charging a toll on any ship that passes through the Strait.

Negotiations for a permanent ceasefire have been stalled due to an impasse over the Strait of Hormuz. Trump said the U.S. won’t negotiate until Iran reopens the Strait of Hormuz, with no tolls or threat of military action. Iran said it won’t negotiate until the U.S. lifts its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

Even if an agreement is reached on the Strait of Hormuz, the International Energy Agency (IEA) projects that it will take at least two years for the oil market to stabilize due to the war in Iran.

“Beyond the immediate disruption, the crisis is expected to have implications for the medium-term outlook. Damage to LNG liquefaction infrastructure in Qatar is set to reduce projected supply growth and delay the impact of the anticipated global LNG expansion wave by at least two years,” the IEA said in its quarterly report on Friday.

Trump also posted that Israel’s ceasefire with Lebanon will be extended for another three weeks. Despite being under a ceasefire, Israel’s appetite for war does not appear to be satiated.

According to NBC News, Israel’s Defense Minister Israel Katz released a video statement saying the country is “prepared to renew the war against Iran,” but the nation is waiting “for the green light from the U.S.” Katz added that Israel wants to return “Iran to the dark and stone ages” by “blowing up” energy and electricity facilities, and crushing the national economic infrastructure.

Nothing says “we’re not a genocidal regime” quite like chomping at the bit to put millions of Iranian lives at risk.

With the conflict only escalating at the Strait of Hormuz, and no deal for a permanent ceasefire appearing to be within reach, we may very well be in yet another protracted, unnecessary war in the Middle East. Don’t you just love U.S. imperialism?

SEE ALSO:

Strait Of Hormuz Still At Standstill Despite Ceasefire



The Strait Of Hormuz Is Kinda Sorta Open: Let Me Explain

Trump Issues ‘Shoot And Kill’ Order For Mining Boats In Strait Of Hormuz was originally published on newsone.com