We Almost Forgot Chloe Bailey Had Locs Because Of This Look

Source: JC Olivera / Getty

Chloe Bailey blessed our timelines on April 23, dropping Instagram visuals that made everybody stop scrolling, zoom in, and ask: Wait, are those locs? Between the sky-high hair, cartoon-glam makeup, and flirty Y2K styling, the whole look felt playful, sexy, and very Chloe.

Chloe Bailey Turns Her Locs Into Cartoon Character Glam

This is what happens when loc versatility meets pure imagination. The hair sorcery that Chloe and her hairstylist, The Hair Poet (Fesa Nu) create is unmatched. Chloe took her signature locs and flipped them, making us all do a double-take.

For a second, you almost forget she even has locs.

The look gives off main cartoon-character energy. It feels Gen Z, playful, and a little anime-coded. It still lands in Chloe’s sexy lane.

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Her hair is styled into dramatic, high ponytails. The long lengths flow down her body and move with her. The shape is bold and exaggerated.

And her makeup by Painted By Esther (Ngozi Edeme)…just as fun.

Chloe plays with color in a fresh way. Her brows and liner do not match, and it works. The pink tones and glossy lips keep the look flirty.

Then there is the outfit.

Chloe steps out in low-rise, body-hugging skinny jeans. Yes, skinny jeans. The look feels like a quiet return we did not expect.

She pairs them with a barely-there top. Her silhouette is on full display. Flat stomach, soft curves, and just enough attitude.

The visuals feel gritty and dark, but still bright. The contrast works and pulls you in.

Chloe Bailey Keeps Showing What Locs Can Do

This look comes after another standout moment. Chloe wore a stunning style to the Cécred hair party with her mentor, Beyoncé.

That look proved it again. Locs can do nearly anything.

Chloe wore all white with an Asian-inspired updo. The style featured a twisted bun, short bangs, and long side pieces. It felt sleek and sculptural.

Chloe Bailey is that girl, and looks like these remind us why. She keeps giving us style, beauty, body, and loc creativity without missing a beat. That’s what we love about being Black women. Some people call it Black girl magic. We call it range. And Chloe keeps giving us more than enough of it.

We Almost Forgot Chloe Bailey Had Locs Because Of This Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com