Must-See Nia Long Movies You Can't Miss

BOYZ N THE HOOD Love Movies? Get more! Join the 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Boyz n the Hood is a 1991 coming-of-age drama set in South Central Los Angeles that follows Tre Styles, a smart and disciplined young man sent to live with his father, Furious Styles, in a neighborhood shaped by systemic inequality, gang violence, and limited opportunities; as Tre grows up alongside his friends Ricky and Doughboy, the film explores how different life choices education, sports, or gang involvement can lead to drastically different outcomes, while also highlighting the pressures faced by Black youth navigating poverty, racism, and survival. In the film, Nia Long plays Brandi, Tre’s girlfriend, who represents stability, ambition, and emotional grounding in his life, offering a contrast to the violence around him and reflecting the possibilities of love and support amid a harsh environment.

Love Jones Love Jones is a 1997 romantic drama set in Chicago that follows the passionate, complicated relationship between Darius Lovehall, a poet and writer, and Nina Mosley, a talented photographer who meet by chance and quickly form a deep emotional and intellectual connection; as their romance develops, both struggle with timing, trust, and personal growth, leading to a push-and-pull dynamic that tests whether love and ambition can truly coexist. In the film, Nia Long plays Nina Mosley, a free-spirited yet emotionally guarded photographer whose relationship with Darius explores themes of vulnerability, artistic passion, and the difficulty of sustaining love when two people are still figuring out themselves.

The Best Man The Best Man is a romantic drama that follows a group of college friends who reunite in New York for a wedding, where secrets, past relationships, and hidden betrayals begin to surface just as one of their own is about to get married; the story centers on Harper Stewart, a writer whose new book accidentally reveals private truths about his friends, creating tension, jealousy, and emotional conflict within the group as they confront love, loyalty, and long-buried issues from their past. In the film, Nia Long plays Jordan Armstrong, a confident and successful television executive who shares a complicated romantic history with Lance, and whose presence adds both emotional tension and depth as the group navigates friendship, ambition, and unresolved feelings during the wedding weekend.

The Best Man Holiday The Best Man Holiday is a heartfelt comedy-drama that reunites a close-knit group of college friends as they come together during the Christmas season after years apart, only to find that old rivalries, unresolved relationships, and buried secrets quickly resurface; as laughter, romance, and tension mix over the holidays, the group is forced to confront personal growth, forgiveness, and the fragility of friendship while also dealing with a serious health crisis that brings them closer than ever before. In the film, Nia Long reprises her role as Jordan Armstrong, a successful and sharp-tongued television executive whose complicated history with Lance and lingering emotional ties to the group add both humor and emotional depth to the story as she navigates love, loyalty, and life-changing decisions during the reunion.

Friday Friday is a 1995 comedy film set in a South Central Los Angeles neighborhood that follows two best friends, Craig and Smokey, as they spend one chaotic day trying to pay off a drug debt while dealing with a series of hilarious neighborhood characters, unexpected confrontations, and escalating trouble that turns an ordinary Friday into a nonstop comedy of errors; the film blends humor with moments of real-life struggle, capturing the dynamics of friendship, survival, and everyday life in the hood. In the film, Nia Long plays Debbie, Craig’s love interest, who represents a more grounded and positive direction in his life, adding a romantic storyline that contrasts with the chaos unfolding around him throughout the day.

Soul Food Soul Food is a family drama that centers on the Joseph family in Chicago, whose Sunday dinners have long been a tradition that keeps them united through love, conflict, and generational tension; after the family matriarch suffers a health crisis, long-simmering issues around money, marriage, loyalty, and sibling rivalry begin to surface, threatening to pull the family apart while also forcing them to confront what truly holds them together. In the film, Nia Long plays Bird, the youngest Joseph sister, whose marriage struggles and emotional journey reflect the challenges of balancing independence, love, and family expectations, adding depth to the film’s exploration of Black family bonds and resilience.

Big Momma’s House Big Momma’s House is a comedy film that follows FBI agent Malcolm Turner, a master of disguise who goes undercover by posing as a large Southern grandmother named “Big Momma” in order to catch a dangerous criminal; while undercover, he moves into a tight-knit neighborhood where he must balance maintaining his disguise, solving the case, and dealing with unexpected personal complications that arise as he gets closer to the suspect’s ex-girlfriend. In the film, Nia Long plays Sherry Pierce, the suspect’s former girlfriend and single mother, who becomes a central figure in the investigation and also develops a romantic connection with Malcolm, unaware of his true identity, adding both humor and emotional tension to the story.

Big Momma’s House 2 Big Momma’s House 2 is a comedy sequel that follows FBI agent Malcolm Turner as he goes undercover again, this time posing as the beloved “Big Momma” to infiltrate a wealthy family suspected of developing a dangerous computer virus, leading him into a world of corporate secrets, household chaos, and escalating comedic situations as he tries to balance his mission with maintaining his disguise. In the film, Nia Long plays Sherry Pierce, Malcolm’s wife, who is pregnant and increasingly frustrated with his constant undercover assignments, adding a personal and emotional layer to the story as their relationship is tested by secrecy, danger, and the demands of his job.

Are We There Yet? Are We There Yet? is a family comedy that follows Nick Persons, a smooth-talking bachelor who agrees to drive his girlfriend’s two young children from Portland to Vancouver so they can spend New Year’s with their mom, but the trip quickly spirals into chaos as the kids repeatedly sabotage the journey, turning what was supposed to be a simple road trip into a nonstop series of comedic disasters and bonding moments. In the film, Nia Long plays Suzanne Kingston, a hardworking single mother whose relationship with Nick is tested as he tries to prove he can handle responsibility, love, and fatherhood while surviving the unpredictable challenges of her children during the trip.

Are We Done Yet? Are We Done Yet? is a family comedy and sequel to Are We There Yet? that follows Nick Persons as he tries to build a better life for his new family by moving them into what seems like a dream suburban home, only to discover that the house is a never-ending renovation nightmare filled with structural problems, unexpected costs, and escalating chaos that tests his patience and commitment to being a husband and stepfather. In the film, Nia Long reprises her role as Suzanne Kingston, Nick’s wife and mother of the children, who becomes increasingly stressed as the home renovation spirals out of control, forcing the couple to confront the realities of blending a family while trying to build a stable life together.

Made in America Made in America is a 1993 comedy that follows Zora Mathews, a bright and independent young woman who discovers that the sperm donor used by her mother Sarah to conceive her was not anonymous after all—but actually a brash, eccentric used-car salesman named Hal Jackson; when Zora meets Hal for the first time, her carefully structured world is turned upside down as she navigates questions of identity, family, and what it really means to belong. In the film, Nia Long plays Zora Mathews, the intelligent and grounded daughter at the center of the story, whose journey drives the film’s exploration of unconventional family bonds, self-discovery, and cultural identity.