It’s Back!! Cousinz Festival Reveals All-Star Lineup for 2026

Source: Cousinz / General

Cousinz Festival is officially back for its third year, building on the momentum of a sold out 2025 event with another major celebration of Hip Hop and R&B culture. Set for Saturday, September 5, 2026 at the Norfolk Scope Grounds, the one day experience continues to position itself as a must attend event for urban music fans in the 757 and beyond. This year’s lineup leans heavily into nostalgia while still delivering high energy performances that reflect the sound and spirit of the culture.

Headlining the festival are heavy hitters including T.I., Keyshia Cole, The-Dream, and Plies. The lineup is rounded out by Bryan Michael Cox and Friends, along with DJ sets from DJ Boof, DJ Aktive, DJ Quicksilva, and Jae Murphy. According to co founder Pusha T, the goal was to create a balanced mix of legendary Hip Hop, soulful R&B, and Southern energy that reflects what the Cousinz audience truly connects with.

Originally launched in 2024 by Pusha T, FAMLAY, and Global Music Touring CEO Antonio Dowe, Cousinz Festival was created as a one day cultural experience rooted in community, music, and local pride. Inspired by the energy of Norfolk’s R&B Block Party, the festival has quickly grown into a destination event that draws thousands each year. Organizers say the appeal comes from its authenticity, as it is built by people from the 757 for the people of the 757, while still attracting visitors from across the country looking to tap into the Cousinz vibe.

Beyond the music, Cousinz Festival continues to expand its impact through community driven programming, including panel discussions, scholarships, and local activations. The return of Cousinz Radio in partnership with Norfolk State University’s WNSB Hot 91.1 adds another layer to the experience, offering a platform for conversation, culture, and connection. With pre sale tickets launching April 24 and general sales beginning May 1, organizers say year three is all about elevating the experience while keeping that family reunion energy that has become the heart of Cousinz Festival.

It’s Back!! Cousinz Festival Reveals All-Star Lineup for 2026 was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com