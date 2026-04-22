Happy Earth Day: 7 Sustainable Beauty Brands You Should Have On Your Radar

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Let’s be honest: the beauty industry has a plastic waste problem. According to the Plastics Pollution Coalition, the personal care and beauty industry produces more than 120 billion units of packaging each year, most of which is not recyclable. Much of this plastic ends up in oceans and landfills, contributing to environmental harm ranging from climate impact to chemical contamination. As a result, environmentalists and sustainability advocates have increasingly called out the cosmetics industry, sparking a surge in sustainable beauty brands.

While some brands are conscious of plastic pollution, sustainability doesn’t stop at reducing plastic. It requires adopting a well-rounded approach, from ingredient sourcing to eco-friendly manufacturing and disposal. That said, a growing number of cosmetic brands have stepped up to the plate. Brands are using organic or renewable ingredients, implementing waste-reduction initiatives, and partnering with environmental organizations. Not to mention, some have also earned sustainability certifications, further proving their commitment, and we love to see it!

Unfortunately, as the beauty industry continues to evolve, there’s still a long way to go with sustainability across the board. Many brands continue to shy away from sustainable practices, often citing cost efficiency and consumer demand. In other words, when it comes to the bottom line, sustainability is still too often treated as optional.

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Ready to enter the era of sustainable beauty? If so, you’ve come to the right place. In honor of Earth Day, we’ve compiled a list of seven sustainable beauty brands you should have on your radar. Whether you love the idea of refillable packaging or want to be more conscious about your recycling efforts, these brands will help you meet your beauty goals while caring for the planet.

Happy Shopping, Beauties!

All products are independently selected by our editors. Please note: We may receive an affiliate commission for products and services purchased through our website.