Rihanna Brings Her Daughter Rocki Into The Spotlight On W Magazine Cover – And It's Iconic

Rihanna and baby Rocki grace the cover of W Magazine, marking the infant's first magazine appearance.

The editorial features luxury designer fashion and celebratory commentary from industry peers.

Rihanna's partner A$AP Rocky praises her as a 'magic' and 'genuine' person, highlighting their family's special connection.

Source: XNY/Star Max / Getty

Baby Rocki is a cover girl. For the first time, she made her magazine cover debut alongside her mother, Rihanna, and the pictures have us swooning.

As the only girl in the Rihanna–A$AP Rocky dynasty, we already had a feeling she would have a special place in their stylish hip-hop legacy. This cover just made it official.

Baby Rocki Just Entered Her Cover Girl Era Thanks To ‘W Magazine’ And Mom Rihanna

The mommy-daughter image for W Magazine’s Pop Issue is giving us “hey niece” and proud internet auntie tears all at once. Rih Rih holds baby Rocki in a dramatic cover moment, wearing a charcoal-gray coat with a plush white feather collar, a sculptural lavender hat, and a statement necklace with purple, silver, and dark gray stones.

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In her arms, baby Rocki looks cozy, calm, and already camera-ready in white stockings with tiny bows. Because this is Rihanna’s world, the baby fashion details did not stop there. Rocki also wore a custom haute couture diaper made by Dior.

That detail alone tells you everything you need to know about the level of fab happening here. Even the baby’s styling is deluxe.

Rihanna’s W Magazine Fashion Moment Is Dripping In Designer

The editorial is packed with standout fashion moments that remind you exactly why Rihanna stays in a league of her own. Some of the images feel dramatic and a little theatrical, with flashes of modern Marie Antoinette energy.

The fashion itself is dripping with luxury and legacy designer houses. The “Umbrella” singer rocks Chanel Couture, Prada, Cartier Collection jewelry, Dior, Givenchy, Manolo Blahnik, and more.

The story also features big names like SZA, Mariah Carey, and Mary J. Blige, all commenting in awe of Rihanna. We love to see them giving her her flowers.

A$AP Rocky’s quote adds even more heart to the story. “This woman has always been magic,” he says. “Philosophically, the way she operates is on another level. She is the most charming and genuine person on Earth. Her energy is unmatched—one of a kind. I just adore her.”

That love shows all over this story. Yes, Rihanna is a mogul, a beauty boss, and a style icon. But this cover also catches something softer. Seeing her share this fashion moment with her baby girl makes the whole thing feel even sweeter.

And baby Rocki stepping into the frame makes this shoot feel even more iconic.

Rihanna Brings Her Daughter Rocki Into The Spotlight On W Magazine Cover – And It's Iconic was originally published on hellobeautiful.com