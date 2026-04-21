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15 Best Kehlani Songs You Need to Hear Right Now

Few artists have mastered vulnerability, vibe, and versatility the way Kehlani has.

From her early mixtape days to chart-topping albums, she’s built a catalog that blends R&B, pop, and soul with raw storytelling about love, growth, and self-discovery.

Whether you’re new to her music or a longtime fan, these are the songs that define her sound and impact.