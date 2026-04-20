Father Kills His 7 Kids & A Cousin In Louisiana Mass Shooting

A 31-year old father shot and killed 8 children and critically wounded his wife and another woman Sunday morning in Shreveport, Louisiana. Seven of the kids were his and the 8th was a cousin. The children have been indentified as Jayla Elkins; 3 Braylon Snow, 5; Shayla Elkins, 5; Khedarrion Snow, 6; Kayla Pugh, 6; Layla Pugh, 7; Markaydon Pugh, 10; and Sariahh Snow, 11.

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