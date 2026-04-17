LaToya Foster Talks DC Emancipation Day Events, Lineup & Impact

Washington, D.C. is celebrating Emancipation Day in a big way this year, with a full week of events leading into a major free festival and concert in the heart of the city.

During a recent conversation on Majic 102.3’s VJ In The Middays, host Vic Jagger sat down with LaToya Foster, Director of the D.C. Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment (OCTFME), to break down what makes this year’s celebration stand out.

Foster explained that Emancipation Day marks April 16, 1862—the day slavery was abolished in Washington, D.C.—and is deeply tied to the city’s history. She also highlighted the significance of April 19, 1866, when formerly enslaved residents gathered at Franklin Park to celebrate their freedom, a moment that continues to inspire today’s festivities.

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This year’s celebration has expanded into a multi-day experience, with events happening across the city leading into Sunday’s main festival. The weekend includes the RFK Day of Play, the Democracy Luncheon, and the highly anticipated Kids Ball, all building momentum toward the final event.