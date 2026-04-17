Justice Department Moves To Dismiss Capitol Riot Convictions

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The Trump administration has continued its efforts to rewrite history when it comes to the events of Jan. 6. The Justice Department has asked a federal appeals court to dismiss seditious conspiracy convictions of Proud Boys and Oath Keepers leaders who were previously sentenced for their role in leading members of their respective organizations to riot at the Capitol in an effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

According to AP, one of the first things President Donald Trump did upon taking office for his second term was to pardon everyone who was convicted of crimes related to the Capitol riot. The move by the Justice Department would go further in that it would erase the convictions for the far-right leaders who weren’t eligible to be pardoned.

“The government’s motion to vacate in this case is consistent with its practice of moving the Supreme Court to vacate convictions in cases where the government has decided in its prosecutorial discretion that dismissal of a criminal case is in the interests of justice — motions that the Supreme Court routinely grants,” prosecutors wrote in a court filing signed by U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro.

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The Justice Department is seeking dismissals for Oath Keepers members Kelly Meggs, Kenneth Harrelson, Jessica Watkins, and the organization’s founder, Stewart Rhodes. Proud Boys members Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs, Zachary Rehl, and Dominic Pezzola would also have their charges dismissed.

From AP:

Rhodes was sentenced to 18 years in prison after he and several lieutenants were convicted in one of the most consequential cases arising from the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by a mob of Trump supporters.

Prosecutors said Rhodes and his followers stockpiled guns for possible use by “quick reaction force” teams at a Virginia hotel, but they never deployed the weapons.

Nordean’s attorney, Nicholas Smith, said they are grateful to the Justice Department for its “wise decision” in seeking dismissal of the convictions.

“We don’t want a precedent that says that any physical confrontation between protesters and law enforcement means a crime akin to treason, such as seditious conspiracy,” Smith said.

Despite the GOP regularly proclaiming itself as the “law and order” party, it’s become abundantly clear that the Trump administration only cares about enforcing the nation’s laws against its political enemies. Riot at the Capitol and assault several Capitol Police officers in an effort to overturn the 2020 election? That’s fine!

Attempt to help a woman up after she was shoved to the ground by an ICE agent? You get pepper-sprayed in the face, beaten, shot several times in the back, and labeled a domestic terrorist after your death.

Despite being pardoned of their crimes, many of the Capitol rioters just couldn’t resist the siren call of prison. Several of the pardoned rioters have been arrested for crimes ranging from assault to possession of child sexual abuse images. One pardoned Capitol rioter was even fatally shot by police for resisting arrest.

At this point, the GOP should just be honest and make its official mantra, “Give me your pedophiles, your rapists, your huddled billionaires yearning to exploit the poor.”

Former Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone, who suffered a heart attack after being tased by a Capitol rioter, told AP that he was disappointed but not surprised by the Justice Department’s decision.

“I would remind Americans that these were traitors to this country,” Fanone told AP. “They planned, incited, and carried out an insurrection.”

SEE ALSO:

DOJ Places Prosecutors On Leave For Calling Capitol Rioters ‘Rioters’



House Bill Would Prevent Jan. 6 Rioters From Receiving Taxpayer Money





Justice Department Moves To Dismiss Capitol Riot Convictions was originally published on newsone.com