Gov Spanberger Sends Some Bills Back to General Assembly

The 2026 General Assembly Session ended on March 14, 2026 and from there Governor Spanberger had until 11:59PM on April 13, 2026 to sign or vetoes bills.

Governor Spanberger is sending a few bills back to the General Assembly for further consideration. Spanberger amended several bills before Monday’s signing deadline to include the “big one” changes to proposed gun control measures supported by VA House and Senate Democrats. Other mentioned amendments would delay the retail sale of marijuana until July of 2027 and postpone collective bargaining for public sector workers until 2030.

View a comprehensive list of Governor Spanberger’s amendments.

The Virginia General Assembly will return next week with a Veto Session on Wednesday, April 22, 2026 and a proposed Special Session on Thursday, April 23, 2026 to finalize the state budget.

Always Keeping an EYE on the G-A ~ Ms Community Clo