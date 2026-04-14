Special Election is April 21st, Research the Referendum and Vote!

Virginia is never out of voter season and that is why I have to keep my social media viewers and radio listeners updated.

Voters in Virginia will decide an important redistricting question in a statewide special election on Tuesday, April 21, 2026. The polls will be open from 6:00AM-7:00PM.

First of all, before we can answer the question on the ballot, we must understand it. What is redistricting? It is a process of redrawing political district boundaries, including congressional districts. The maps usually change after the U.S Census to reflect population shifts and ensure equal representation.

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Supporters of the referendum “YES Voters” say the change could “restore fairness” and respond to redistricting moves in other states before the next election cycle which is November 3, 2026.

Opposers of the referendum “NO Voters” say the change could “undermine” the independent commission and introduce partisan influence into the process.

You Decide Virginia on the Ballot Question: Should the Constitution of Virginia be amended to allow the General Assembly to temporarily adopt new congressional districts to restore fairness in the upcoming elections, while ensuring Virginia’s standard redistricting process resumes for all future redistricting after the 2030 census?

Early in-person voting is underway through Saturday, April 18, 2026 at voter registration offices.

Register to vote, check your voter status or poll location at https://www.elections.virginia.gov/registration/view-your-info/