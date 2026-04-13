Drake Teases 'Iceman' With Frozen Courtside Seats At Toronto Raptors Game

Source: Mark Blinch / Getty

Drake hasn’t released a solo project since 2023’s For All The Dogs, and with Kendrick Lamar beef still top of mind, his forthcoming album Iceman is his most anticipated project in a while.

Fans still have no clue when it’s dropping, but the rollout has already commenced to get everyone hype for the release. Most recently, with the 6 God incorporating his role as the Toronto Raptors’ global ambassador.

His two signature floor seats at Scotiabank Arena are right next to the scorers’ table, and pregame video from Sunday shows the set of chairs completely frozen over with icicles nearly touching the hardwood.

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The Raptors’ X account even got a close-up view of the frosty seats, captioning the video, “Drake’s seats froze” alongside an ice cube emoji.

The Raptors represented the 6 well that night, with Brandon Ingram’s 25-point performance leading them to a 136-101 win over the Brooklyn Nets. Since it was the last game of the regular season, it helped them clinch the fifth seed in the East, as they look to face the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the playoffs.

Drake’s seating stunt is only his latest teaser for Iceman, which he’s been hinting at since July when he dropped “What Did I Miss?” In the video, he cosplayed as a blue-collar worker and even drove an ice-man-branded truck around Toronto, which belonged to a local ice delivery business.

To keep things in his hometown, he also mentioned the project during the 2026 Junos, when honoring Nelly Furtado’s Canadian Music Hall of Fame induction.

He thanked her for performing at OVO fest a few years back, before adding, “Enjoy your Hall of Fame status. It’s long overdue. Kill the performance. We love you, dawg. Iceman coming soon.”

With more Iceman clues dropping, hopefully it means it’s on the way, or at least a single is imminent.

See social media’s reaction to the iced-out chairs below.