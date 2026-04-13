The Nephew Who Became the King: The Jaafar Jackson Story

The film opens in theaters on April 24. It’s said that audiences will not only be watching a biographical film, but they will be witnessing the debut of a young man who was born into one of music’s most iconic families, shaped by proximity & greatness.

Some roles define careers, and then there are roles that define legacies. Jaafar Jackson, the 29-year-old son of Jermaine Jackson, is stepping into the shoes of his late uncle Michael Jackson in the upcoming biopic ‘Michael.’

Jaafar began singing and dancing at the age of 12. During his youth, he also expressed aspirations of becoming a professional golfer. Despite athletic aspirations, Jaafar is still searching for his own lane. He’s released singles such as”Got Me Singing,” showcasing his own soulful style. He also appeared on television, Living with the Jacksons, and participated in music videos.

Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Jaafar Jeremiah Jackson was born on July 25, 1996, in Los Angeles. He is the son of Jermaine Jackson and Alejandra Genevieve Oaziaza. He also has two siblings, Jermajesty Jackson and Autumn Jackson. Growing up a Jackson means growing up inside a world surrounded by spotlight, music, performance, and the pressure of being a relative to the King of Pop.

RELATED STORY: B-Side Bangers: Michael Jackson

RELATED STORY: Jaafar Jackson Said His Family Didn’t Know He Was Cast As King of Pop

Up until now, Jaafar Jackson had not yet added acting to his career; however, in 2020, when producer Graham King approached him about doing a biopic on his uncle Michael. Instead of auditioning the usual way, Jaafar sent King a voice note of himself speaking as Michael Jackson. King called back immediately.

Despite having no prior acting experience, Jaafar got an unexpected call from producer Graham King asking him to try out for the role of the pop icon. It’s said that this was a multi-year process and not your traditional audition. On a Jimmy Fallon appearance, Jaafar said, “I definitely had to earn the role.” It was an ongoing two-year process before Jaafar got the role.

In the same Jimmy Fallon interview, Jaafar says that he even worked with an acting coach before he was confirmed for the role, which is where he spent even more time honing Michael’s signature choreography. This casting was not nepotism by far. Jaafar had no acting experience and was going up against a global search, but he earned his place, not because of who his father or uncle is, but because of what he was willing to become and the work he put in.

Once cast, Jaafar said he kept his casting as the King of Pop in the upcoming biopic a secret from his entire family for a full year. He said, “No one in my family knew for a full year. I kept it pretty quiet until I felt comfortable enough to share it. But when my mom saw it on-screen, it blew her away. It was hard for her to connect it to me, so it was very emotional for her.” His mother, Alejandra Jackson, was emotionally overwhelmed when she finally saw his performance on screen. Jaafarsaid his mother was very protective of him, knowing what’s to come with the attention the movie will receive, and his father, Jermaine, who was one of the original Jackson 5 members, has yet to see it. Jaafar added, “My father hasn’t seen it yet, and I can’t wait for that.”

Colman Domingo, who plays Joe Jackson in the film, spoke about working with Jaafar. He said, “Jaafar is something special. What fascinated me is that Jaafar didn’t just move as Michael moved, he tapped into why Michael moved that way, what every gesture meant to Michael.” Michael’s mother and Jaafar’s grandmother, Katherine Jackson, was quoted as approving of the casting, saying he”embodies” her son. From the woman who knew Michael longest and loved him most, that is not a small compliment.

This film follows Michael Jackson’s life from his time with the Jackson 5 to his early solo career, covering his different eras such as Off the Wall, Thriller, and Bad. Jaafar brings something special that no other actor could: the memories, the family, and the proximity to the man behind the moonwalk.

‘Michael’ arrives in theaters on April 24, and whether it becomes a classic or a conversation piece, one thing is beyond dispute: Jaafar Jackson for this moment for years. He trusted the process and bet everything on his own ability to rise to an incredibly high standard.

Jaafar has said, “I hope both long-time fans and brand-new fans come away feeling that essence, that energy, that love that Michael showed through his songs and performances. The movie lets you see the Michael you’ve never seen to see his creative process, to see more of who he was as a person and how he moved the world.”