Monica Turns Heads With A Heart-Shaped Swoop Bang, Shows Love To Mariah The Scientist

Monica's sleek, dramatic hairstyle with heart-shaped part and swoop bang wowed fans.

Monica wore a head-to-toe Gucci look, showcasing her love for luxury designer fashion.

Mariah The Scientist brought out Latto as a surprise guest during her Atlanta tour stop.

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

A true fashion icon and hair chameleon, Monica knows exactly how to turn heads. The singer attended Mariah The Scientist’s Hearts Sold Separately tour stop in Atlanta wearing a sleek, bone-straight style with a heart-shaped part and swoop bang that ate.

She took to Instagram with a carousel post from the night out. She dropped solo shots, close-ups of her hairstyle, and sweet moments with her daughter, Laiyah Shannon Brown. The April 11 post gave fans a better look at her beauty moment, her head-to-toe designer fit, and shots from inside the concert.

Monica Shows Love For Mariah The Scientist And Latto In A Heart-Shaped Swoop

Monica’s dramatic swoop framed her face beautifully, while the heart-shaped part added a playful touch that beauty lovers couldn’t help but notice. Paired with her neutral glam, sculpted brows, and Gucci cat-eye sunglasses, the look was polished and pretty.

Her outfit was just as good.

Love Celebrity News? Get more! Join the 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Monica wore a head-to-toe Gucci look. The R&B doesn’t play when it comes to a logo-forward designer slay. Her concert ensemble included a belted monogram mini jacket with flap pockets, matching over-the-knee boots, and coordinating shades. The fit was luxe, sharp, and tailored to perfection.

More than anything, though, Monica’s look and recap show that she is a girl’s girl. “I don’t play about ….. MY Girls & MY City,” she wrote on IG.

The Boy Is Mine tour headliner has long used her platforms to support other artists, pop out for their moments, and give Black women their flowers. And sharing the moment with her daughter, Laiyah, made the moment even more adorable.

Mariah The Scientist Brings Out Latto During Her Atlanta Stop

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Monica was just one of many stars, influencers, and fan favorites who pulled up for Mariah The Scientist’s Atlanta stop. The Hearts Sold Separately tour has been drawing big crowds, delivering set lists we love, serving tour looks worth talking about, and creating surprise moments that keep fans locked in.

So it made perfect sense that Mariah added even more heat to her hometown show by bringing Latto out on stage.

Latto made her first performance since announcing her pregnancy. The “Big Mama” rapper hit the stage in a pink-and-green top that read, “Yes, it’s true, Mariah The Scientist is my BD,” playing right into the online chatter with a sense of humor only she could pull off.

Mariah the Scientist’s tour continues through August 29, but with Monica’s head-turning style and Latto’s stage surprise, there’s no doubt the Atlanta stop will be one of the most memorable.

Monica Turns Heads With A Heart-Shaped Swoop Bang, Shows Love To Mariah The Scientist was originally published on hellobeautiful.com