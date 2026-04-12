Mase Is Willing To Speak To Diddy After His Prison Release Because "God Forgives Everybody"

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Diddy’s just a few months into his four-year prison sentence, but with his constant fight to get himself released, some are wondering what the response will be when he does get out.

Before the public or former fans decide whether they’ll still support him, his contemporaries in the entertainment industry will make a call too, and Mase spoke about that decision on his It Is What It Is podcast alongside Cam’ron.

Mase is not only a New York 1990s staple like Diddy, but also a pastor, and at the two-minute mark, he says the Bad Boy mogul has to speak with the man above.

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“I thought that was very interesting,” Mase said. “You know, God forgives everybody… it’s in God’s hands. That’s all I could say.”

Cam then asks if Mase would be willing to meet with him, which he responds to with an awkwardly long laugh.

“The church is open for everybody. You know, God forgives everybody,” he eventually responds.

Cam adds that he knows Mase still has “a little bit of love” in his heart for Puff.

Mase has a deep history with Diddy, dating back to the 1990s, when he was one of Bad Boy’s premier artists. started as features on hit singles “Can’t Nobody Hold Me Down”, “Been Around the World”, and Biggie’s “Mo’ Money, Mo’ Problems.”

Under the Bad Boy imprint, he’d also drop all three of his albums: Harlem World, Double Up, and Welcome Back.

With all the success he’d had in the music industry, just before the turn of the millennium, he left and became an ordained minister. He’d have a falling out with Diddy over money, but since getting serious about his religion, he’s open to helping him upon release.

“I think that’s the way it goes. If the system feel a way to forgive him and let him go, then I think after his time is served, your time is served,” he begins. “I definitely think that when he gets out, I probably should be the first person he talks to. I really believe that.”

Diddy is currently serving a 50-month sentence after avoiding RICO charges and being found guilty of lesser prostitution charges. Still, he keeps fighting to get out, as recently as last week, when his legal team tried to argue that freak-offs are protected under the First Amendment.

See social media’s reaction to Mase’s take below.