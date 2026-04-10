To us!

Celebrity stylist, cultural tastemaker and certified vibe provider, Scot Louie, combined the best of his worlds, this week, with a mixology class in celebration of his Spring/ Summer trends collection with Shein. And it makes total sense, with countless viral Tik Tok audio, it was an organic way to show off the things he loves most, fashion, drinks and fun. His trend edit with Shein packs both. Filled with flirty pieces like a satin mermaid skirt, statement tops like the metallic bra perfect for Coachella, or a denim short set with faux leather lapels serving quiet luxe, a time will be had in his pieces.

Source: A.Krusberg / A.Krusberg

The intimate dinner and mixology experience at Apotheke NYC, brought out the likes of Jenee Naylor, DeAndre Brown, Blake Newby, Chee Smalls, Carolyn Gray, Pierrah, Destiny Owusu, Marissa Pelly and more who all wore their favorite pieces from the collection. According to the media alert, the room doubled as a living lookbook with tailored suiting, textured layers, soft neutrals, and statement accessories all in conversation with the collection on display.

Source: A.Krusberg / A.Krusberg

Louie worked the room while fabulously hosting, toasting, and even stepping behind the bar as cocktails were crafted. It was a photo opp at every turn.

Louie’s collection is currently available on Shein. Shop, here.

To Us! Scot Louie Hosts Mixology Class To Celebrate Shein Trends Collection was originally published on hellobeautiful.com