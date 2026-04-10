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25 Chris Brown and Usher Setlist Predictions for R&B Tour

RELATED: Usher & Chris Brown Announce Joint “Raymond & Brown” Tour

With Chris Brown and Usher joining forces for a joint tour, fans are already anticipating what the setlist could look like.

Both artists have defined eras of R and B with catalogs full of hits, deep cuts, and fan favorites that still resonate today.

From early 2000s classics to more recent releases, this tour has the potential to deliver a well balanced mix of nostalgia and high energy performance.

With that in mind, here are 25 songs that could realistically make the setlist.