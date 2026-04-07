Kanye West Now Blocked From Traveling To The U.K.

Update: Since the announcement of Kanye West being banned and dropouts of major sponsors, London’s Wireless Festival has now been cancelled.

After being announced as the headliner for the Wireless Music Festival, the backlash for Kanye west was heavy and swift. At first, multiple major sponsors of the event bowed out and took back their sponsorships. Now, after major complaints, the British government has denied the rapper entry into Britain. All of this is due to his antisemitic antics from the past.

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