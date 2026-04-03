Lizzo Says She Stayed A Virgin Until Grammy Win & People Refuse To Mind Their Business

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Lizzo is once again sharing more intimate details of her personal life. And this time, when we say intimate, we mean intimate.

On the Friends Keep Secrets podcast, the “Don’t Make Me Love U” singer confessed that she was a virgin until after winning her first Grammy.

“I promised myself when I was younger that I wouldn’t have sex until I won a Grammy.”

Fortunately for her, in 2020, she won three Grammys from eight nominations: Best Urban Contemporary Album for Cuz I Love You, Best Traditional R&B Performance for “Jerome,” and Best Pop Solo Performance for “Truth Hurts.”

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The 37-year-old artist, born Melissa Jefferson, has been transparent about her recent weight loss as well. After appearing naked on her 2019 Grammy-winning album, she said that she was trolled online for being body positive.

In 2022, Lizzo posted a since-deleted nude photo on Instagram, saying, “If you love me… you love all of me. You don’t get to pick and choose. We should be unconditionally loving of one another, starting with being unconditionally loving to ourselves. Take a moment today and think about the conditions we cling to. Free yourself in love. You deserve it.”

However, once she started losing weight, she questioned what GLP-1 medication was doing to erase plus-size Black women while acknowledging that ‘releasing’ the weight was about more than just her health.

“After talking to a few therapists, I discovered that my weight had been a protective shield, a joyful comfort zone, and even sometimes a superhero suit to protect me through life,” Lizzo wrote in an essay posted to her Substack. “My weight, like my hair, represented time. It stored energy. And I wanted to release myself from it. So from that moment on, any weight on my physical body that was subtracted was not a pound ‘lost’ but a pound ‘released.’

She continued, “…But let’s be real. I wanted to change how I felt in my body. I had been holding onto so much since my father passed away in 2009. I had been holding onto relationships that were deeply abusive and toxic since 2011. I had been carrying the weight of supporting my family since 2016. I wanted to let-it-the-f–k go.”

So Lizzo is no stranger to sharing online. And on the podcast, she said that while she didn’t run out to get laid the next night, she didn’t waste any time either, once she’d accomplished her goal.

“It was not the night of the Grammys,” she said. “But it was after.”

Her new studio album Love In Real Life is on the way, though no release date has been announced.

Watch the entire podcast below, where Lizzo also shares about Prince and Allen Iverson.

See social media’s reaction to her admission below.