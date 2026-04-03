Power Moves: Black Women Building Their Own Empires

Source: General / Urban ONE Inc

Across boardrooms, startups, and global corporations, Black women are not just participating in business. They are leading it, reshaping it, and building legacies that create real generational wealth.

For decades, Black women have had to navigate systemic barriers in business, from limited access to capital to underrepresentation in executive leadership. Yet, despite those challenges, they have continued to rise. What makes this era different is not just presence, but power. Black women are founding companies, leading billion dollar organizations, and redefining what leadership looks like. They are proving that success is not about fitting into existing systems, but building new ones.

Source: Jemal Countess / Getty

Leaders like Thasunda Brown Duckett represent a new wave of financial leadership focused on inclusion and long term impact. As CEO of TIAA, she has emphasized financial literacy and wealth building, particularly for communities that have historically been left out of those conversations. Her work is not just about managing assets, but about changing how people think about money, ownership, and opportunity.

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In the investment world, Mellody Hobson has become one of the most respected voices in finance. Known for her advocacy around financial education and economic equity, Hobson has consistently pushed for transparency and access in spaces that have long been exclusive. Her leadership reflects a commitment to ensuring that wealth building is not limited to a select few, but accessible to a broader community.

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Entrepreneurship has also been a powerful lane for Black women to create independence and scale. Janice Bryant Howroyd built ActOne from the ground up, becoming the first Black woman to own and operate a billion dollar company. Her journey from humble beginnings to global success is a blueprint for what ownership can look like when vision meets execution. Similarly, Sheila Johnson has built a luxury hospitality empire, showing that Black women can define excellence in any space, including those traditionally seen as exclusive.

Source: JOHANNES EISELE / Getty

Corporate leadership continues to evolve as more Black women take on top executive roles. Toni Townes-Whitley is leading one of the largest technology and defense companies in the country, bringing a fresh perspective to innovation and strategy. Meanwhile, Ursula Burns made history as the first Black woman to lead a Fortune 500 company, setting a precedent for generations to follow. Together, these women represent more than individual success stories. They are proof that Black women are not just breaking glass ceilings. They are building their own structures entirely, creating pathways for wealth, leadership, and legacy that will impact generations to come.

Power Moves: Black Women Building Their Own Empires was originally published on blackamericaweb.com